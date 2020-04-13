More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents Amazon costs and expenses by year, starting from fiscal 1996 to the recently completed year. Amazon’s total operating expenses increased 20.6% YoY in 2019 to reach an all-time high of $265,981 million. In 2019, the company spent nearly 6.7% of its total global revenue on marketing and sales activities. Amazon marketing expenses spiked 36.7% YoY during 12-months ended December 31, 2019, to $18,878 million.

Amazon technology and content expenses increased a strong 24.6% YoY in 2019, to a record $35,931 million. That’s represents nearly 12.8% of the company’s total revenue.

Amazon Cost of sales primarily consists of the purchase price of consumer products, inbound and outbound shipping costs, etc. The total cost of sales clocked over $165.5 billion ($165,536 million) in 2019, representing 19% YoY growth.

On the other hand, Amazon Fulfillment costs increased 18.2% YoY in 2019, to an all-time high of $40,232 million.

