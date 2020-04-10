More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the worldwide Google advertising revenue by year, starting from fiscal 2001 to the recently completed year. Over 83.3% of Alphabet’s total revenue in 2019 came from Google advertising business. Google ads revenue reached an all-time high of $134,811 million ($134.8 billion) in 2019, representing 15.8% YoY growth.

Region Worldwide Source Alphabet Inc. Graph ID 309 Note Alphabet fiscal year starts from January 1st

One must note that every year, the majority of Alphabet‘s global revenue comes from its Google ads placed on Google’s own properties and Google Network Members’ properties.

Interestingly, Google’s advertising revenue crossed $100 million ($1 billion) mark for the first time in fiscal 2018. Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, reported a strong 21.9% YoY growth in annual revenue from Google ads, amounting to $116,461 million ($116.5 billion).

About Google

Google LLC (formerly Google Inc.) was incorporated in September 1998, by Larry Page and Sergey Brin while they were PhD. students at Stanford University in California. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., headquartered in Mountain View, CA, United States.

Google’s popular products include Google News launched in 2002, Gmail and Orkut in 2004, Google Maps in 2005, Google Chrome in 2008, and the social network known as Google Plus in 2011 and many more.

After 6 years of its inception, Google IPO (Initial public offering) took place at $85 per share. On August 19, 2004, the company began trading at the Nasdaq and ended the day at $100.34, closing 18.05% above its offering price.

In October 2006, Google acquired the video-sharing site YouTube for $1.65 billion in Google stock. Some of the biggest acquisitions include DoubleClick on April 13, 2007 (for $3.1 billion in cash), Motorola Mobility on May 22, 2012 ( for $12.5 billion), Waze on June 11, 2013 (for $966 million in cash), Nest Labs on on January 14, 2014 (for $3.2 billion in cash), HTC (smartphone division) on September 21, 2017 (for $1.1 billion in cash), etc.

In August 2015, Google became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alphabet. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) replaced Google Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) as the publicly-traded entity and all shares of Google automatically converted into the same number of shares of Alphabet, with all of the same rights.

On September 1, 2017, Alphabet announced a new holding company XXVI Holdings Inc. to manage its “Other Bets”. At the same time, Google announced its plans of restructuring as a limited liability company, Google LLC, as a wholly owned subsidiary of XXVI Holdings Inc.

Sundar Pichai is currently the chief executive officer (CEO) of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google LLC.

