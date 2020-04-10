More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Alphabet operating expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q4 2014 to the recently completed quarter. With $36.8 billion, Alphabet total costs and expenses touched new heights during three months ended in December 31, 2019. Out of that, $15.8 billion indirect cost spent to run the business on a day-to-day basis. Approximately 34.3% of the Alphabet’s global revenue spent on the R&D, sales and marketing, general and administrative activities during the fourth quarter. Alphabet research and development expenses increased 19.69% YoY in Q4 2019, to an all-time high of $7,222 million.

Region Worldwide Source Alphabet Inc. Graph ID 709 Note Alphabet fiscal year starts from January 1st

Alphabet R&D expenses accounted for nearly 15.7% of the total quarterly revenue generated during the fourth quarter.

Alphabet sales and marketing expenses also reached an all-time high of $5,738 million during Q4 2019, with 12.5% YoY increase. However, it was Q4 2018 when the company spent over $5 billion on sales and marketing activities, globally.

Surprisingly, Alphabet general and administrative expenses spiked 41.2% YoY in Q4 2019, to a whopping $2,829 million. However, it was Q4 2016 when the company spent over $2 billion ($2,024 million) on general and administrative activities such as rent, utilities, insurance, legal fees, and certain salaries.

