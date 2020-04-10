More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Alphabet revenue vs net income by quarter, starting from fiscal Q4 2014 to the recently completed quarter. The company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue and net income in Q4 2019, amounting to $46,075 million and $10,671 million, respectively.

Region Worldwide Source Alphabet Inc. Graph ID 707 Note Google fiscal year starts from January 1st

There was an impressive 17.3% YoY and 13.8% QoQ growth in Alphabet quarterly revenue.

As the graph shows, the global revenue of Alphabet surpassed $32,323 million ($32.3 billion) for the first time in fiscal Q4 2017, with a massive decline of $3,020 million ($3 billion) in net income. However, in the following quarter, the company reported nearly 3.6% decline in its quarterly revenue, totalling $31,146 million in Q1 2018. While the net income spiked to $9,401 million during the same period.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.