Alphabet Revenue by Year: FY 2015 – 2019

The above graph represents worldwide Alphabet revenue by year, starting from fiscal 2015 to the recently completed year. Alphabet annual revenue reached an all-time high of $161,857 million ($161.9 billion) in 2019, representing an impressive 18.3% YoY growth. Over 28% of that generated during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Region Worldwide Source Alphabet Inc. Graph ID 200 Note Alphabet fiscal year starts from January 1st

Interestingly, the fiscal 2017 was the first time when Alphabet global revenue crossed $100 billion mark. The company reported an appreciable 22.8% YoY growth in its annual revenue, amounting to $110,855 million ($110.9 billion) in 2017.

In 2015, Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, generated about $74,989 million (~$75 billion) in annual revenue. A majority of that ($74,544 million) came from Google segments. While the Other Bets revenues amounted to just $445 million. Other Bets includes businesses such as Access/Google Fiber, Calico, Nest, Verily, GV, Google Capital, X, and other initiatives.

