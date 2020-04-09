BriefSocial MediaFacebook

Facebook’s Newly Launched Social Networking App Well-Planned Or Just An Experiment?

By Abhradeep Ghosh
5049
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Over 13.6 Crore Jobs in India Would Be Lost Due to Coronavirus Outbreak!

The 21-day lockdown induced by the deadly outbreak of the Covid-19 has completely dismantled and disrupted the...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Should Apple Take Advantage Of Disney’s Stock Crash And Acquire It?

The Covid-19 outbreak caused Disney’s stock to fall below $100 for the first time in the last...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

COVID-19 Triggers Rise In Unemployment in India: 50 Million Jobs Lost In Just 2 Weeks

The state of unemployment in India was never so bad as now. The country is now staring...
Read more

On September 5 2019, Facebook hinted that the company is gunning for the ever-growing online dating market space by announcing the release of  ‘Facebook Dating’. Now in a recent turn of events, Facebook revealed that they have launched another app that will act as a safe and private space for a romantic couple to interact. The launch of the new Facebook app is a clear indication that the social media behemoth is looking forward to solidifying their presence in the online dating space with more innovative offerings.

This new app from the social media behemoth is being called ‘Tuned’ and has been rolled out in the U.S only as of now. It will essentially act as a social media platform for a singular romantic couple. The Facebook Tuned app allows the users to share their private engagements which they might not have been open to sharing on other more ‘public’ social media platforms.

“With Tuned, you can be as mushy, quirky, and silly as you are together in person, even when you’re apart. Creatively express your love, share your mood, exchange music, and build a digital scrapbook of your special moments.” – says the App Store description for Tuned.

Advertisements

Tuned will reportedly provide the capability to connect one’s Spotify account to share songs, send custom stickers made from photos, leave notes and much more. It is aimed to help a couple stay connected in their own ‘couple-centric’ dedicated space.

Facebook Tuned: A Shot In The Dark or A Well-Planned Launch?

The newly rolled out Tuned app has been developed by Facebook’s NPE, aka New Product Experimentation, team. The social media giant uses the developer name ‘NPE Team, LLC’  to roll out new apps which focuses on providing people with new experiences for building communities. This is the not the first time when the team has worked for an app. Other popular apps from the NPE Team are Hobbi, Whale and AUX.

Interestingly, Facebook has openly admitted to the fact that they expect many failures from the apps launched by the NPE Team and that it is, as the name suggests, mostly for experimentation purposes only.

The company has also mentioned that there will be rapid changes in the apps launched by the NPE Team and if Facebook realizes these apps don’t add any significant value to people, they will be immediately shut down.

However, the launch of Tuned app leads us to more questions than answers at this time.

Advertisements
  • Whether Tuned is just another project that Facebook has randomly thrown at a wall to see if it sticks or, If it doesn’t, then what insight into consumer usage behavior has led Facebook to develop Tuned.
  • Is it possible that Facebook has found that the activity of couples on their main app is low?
  • What more ‘intimate’ engagement types Facebook is looking forward to putting a pin on with their Tuned app?
  • Why did they need to develop an entirely dedicated app for couples wherein most of its features are available either on Messenger or on WhatsApp?

As an outsider, it is impossible to know exactly about Facebook’s motivation behind rolling out Tuned. However, it can be said with confidence that the social media giant, by leveraging its mammoth user base of 2.5 billion monthly users worldwide, will quickly be able to find out whether it is going to fly or fail.

Either way, it will be interesting to see how things unfold and develop further for this new app from Facebook. We will keep you posted.

Previous articleGoogle Segment Revenue by Quarter
Next articleLayoffs In Eventbrite, Meesho, OYO: Are Startups Having The Worst Of COVID-19?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Layoffs In Eventbrite, Meesho, OYO: Are Startups Having The Worst Of COVID-19?

Experts believe that layoffs in startups are inevitable. The question is all about time and impact, which...
Read more
Brief

Facebook’s Newly Launched Social Networking App Well-Planned Or Just An Experiment?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
On September 5 2019, Facebook hinted that the company is gunning for the ever-growing online dating market space by announcing the release...
Read more
Brief

Penalise Users Spreading Fake Information On TikTok And Facebook: Indian Government

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The increasing fake news on Facebook or TikTok is only making the already complex situation worst for the Indian government. Eventually, the...
Read more
Brief

Fake Reviews Hurting Consumer Loyalty: Brands Urged To Stop With Shady Tactics!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
You might be well aware of the increasing influence of Fake news on people, but have you thought about the impact of...
Read more
Brief

COVID-19 Triggers Rise In Unemployment in India: 50 Million Jobs Lost In Just 2 Weeks

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The state of unemployment in India was never so bad as now. The country is now staring at the face of large...
Read more
Brief

Skype Trying To Replicate Zoom’s Success With Its New Feature!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like the meteoric rise of the Zoom video conferencing app amid the work from the home situation caused by the...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Layoffs In Eventbrite, Meesho, OYO: Are Startups Having The Worst Of COVID-19?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Experts believe that layoffs in startups are inevitable. The question is all about time and impact, which will only be clear in...
Read more

Penalise Users Spreading Fake Information On TikTok And Facebook: Indian Government

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The increasing fake news on Facebook or TikTok is only making the already complex situation worst for the Indian government. Eventually, the...
Read more

Fake Reviews Hurting Consumer Loyalty: Brands Urged To Stop With Shady Tactics!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
You might be well aware of the increasing influence of Fake news on people, but have you thought about the impact of...
Read more

COVID-19 Triggers Rise In Unemployment in India: 50 Million Jobs Lost In Just 2 Weeks

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The state of unemployment in India was never so bad as now. The country is now staring at the face of large...
Read more

Skype Trying To Replicate Zoom’s Success With Its New Feature!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It seems like the meteoric rise of the Zoom video conferencing app amid the work from the home situation caused by the...
Read more

Should Apple Take Advantage Of Disney’s Stock Crash And Acquire It?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Covid-19 outbreak caused Disney’s stock to fall below $100 for the first time in the last one and a half year...
Read more