The below graph represents the Alphabet quarterly revenue by segment, starting from fiscal Q4 2014 to the recently completed quarter. Interestingly, a majority of Alphabet's total revenue in Q4 2019 came from Google's products and services. While the Other Bets still accounts for a small 0.37% of the total revenue.

The above graph represents the Alphabet quarterly revenue by segment, starting from fiscal Q4 2014 to the recently completed quarter. Interestingly, a majority of Alphabet’s total revenue in Q4 2019 came from Google’s products and services. Google quarterly revenue reached an all-time high of $45,812 million during Q4 2019. While Alphabet Other Bets accounted for a small 0.37% of the company’s total revenue during December quarter, amounting to $172 million.

RegionWorldwide
SourceGoogle Inc., Alphabet Inc.
Graph ID705
NoteGoogle fiscal year starts from January 1st

It is important to note that the technology giant generates over 82% of its quarterly revenue from Google’s advertising business.

The company has two reportable segments: Google Segment (including advertising, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube) and Other Bets (includes Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, among others).

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

