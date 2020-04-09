More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Alphabet quarterly revenue by segment, starting from fiscal Q4 2014 to the recently completed quarter. Interestingly, a majority of Alphabet’s total revenue in Q4 2019 came from Google’s products and services. Google quarterly revenue reached an all-time high of $45,812 million during Q4 2019. While Alphabet Other Bets accounted for a small 0.37% of the company’s total revenue during December quarter, amounting to $172 million.

Region Worldwide Source Google Inc., Alphabet Inc. Note Google fiscal year starts from January 1st

It is important to note that the technology giant generates over 82% of its quarterly revenue from Google’s advertising business.

The company has two reportable segments: Google Segment (including advertising, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube) and Other Bets (includes Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X, among others).

