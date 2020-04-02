More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Tech Mahindra quarterly revenue by segment, starting from fiscal Q1 2014 to the recently completed quarter. Interestingly, over 90.2% of Tech Mahindra’s total revenue in FY Q3 2020 came through its IT business. The company reported nearly 6.3% YoY growth in its IT revenue, amounting to Rs 87,067 million. This was supposed to be the highest-ever quarterly revenue from Information Technology services.

Tech Mahindra BPO revenue also reached an all-time high of Rs 9,479 million in FY Q3 2020, with an appreciable 25.68% YoY growth. The India-based company generated nearly 9.8% of the total FY Q3 2020 revenue from the BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) services.

Tech Mahindra IT revenue surpassed Rs 50,234 million for the first time in fiscal Q2 2015, registering 15.8% YoY growth.

About Tech Mahindra Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited (NSE: TECHM) is an Indian multinational subsidiary of Mahindra Group, headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra. On 24 October 1986, Mahindra Group entered the telecom IT services space through Mahindra British Telecom (MBT) – a joint venture with British Telecom, UK.

In 2005, the company had began its first global development center outside India (in Melbourne).

In February 2006, MBT changed its name to Tech Mahindra Limited.

In April 2009, Tech Mahindra acquired 51% controlling stakes in Satyam Software Services for Rs 2,889 crore. Later, in June 2009, Satyam got rebranded as Mahindra Satyam. On March 21, 2012, Tech Mahindra announced its plan to merge with Mahindra Satyam. Later on June 24, 2013, Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Satyam merger completed to become India’s fifth largest software services company with a turnover of US$2.7 billion.

With $11.3 billion market cap, Tech Mahindra ranked #1543 in the list of Forbes Global 2000: World’s largest public companies.

As of March 2020, the Indian IT company has 964 global partners (including Fortune 500 companies), and over 130,839 employees across 90 countries.

