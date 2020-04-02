More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the share of Tech Mahindra quarterly revenue by industry, starting from fiscal Q1 2014 to the recently completed quarter. The Indian IT company posted an astounding Rs 96,546 million revenue in FY Q3 2020. A significant chunk of this revenue (42.6%) came from the communication sector.

The Communication sector for Tech Mahindra has always been the most productive over the years. Interestingly, the sector accounted whopping 55.3% of the company’s total revenue in FY Q4 2015 – highest-ever till date.

The manufacturing sector generated approximately 17.3% of Tech Mahindra’s global revenue during FY Q3 2020. However, the share of manufacturing revenue declined from 20.5% when compared to the year-ago period.

Tech Mahindra revenue from Technology, Media and Entertainment industry has dropped over the years. However, the contribution of technology, media and entertainment to the company’s total revenue increased from 7% in FY Q3 2019 to 7.6% in FY Q3 2020.

The Banking, Financial services & Insurance industry proved to be a money spinning machine for TechMa as it accounted for nearly 13.2% of the total revenue generated in fiscal Q3 2020.

Tech Mahindra quarterly revenue share from the Retail, Transport & Logistics industry has always been consistent, at around 6.5%. The highest being 7.6% (Q3 2017) and the lowest being 6% (Q2 2016, Q1 2014, Q1 2013).

About Tech Mahindra Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited (NSE: TECHM) is an Indian multinational subsidiary of Mahindra Group, headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra. On 24 October 1986, Mahindra Group entered the telecom IT services space through Mahindra British Telecom (MBT) – a joint venture with British Telecom, UK.

In 2005, the company had began its first global development center outside India (in Melbourne).

In February 2006, MBT changed its name to Tech Mahindra Limited.

In April 2009, Tech Mahindra acquired 51% controlling stakes in Satyam Software Services for Rs 2,889 crore. Later, in June 2009, Satyam got rebranded as Mahindra Satyam. On March 21, 2012, Tech Mahindra announced its plan to merge with Mahindra Satyam. Later on June 24, 2013, Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Satyam merger completed to become India’s fifth largest software services company with a turnover of US$2.7 billion.

With $11.3 billion market cap, Tech Mahindra ranked #1543 in the list of Forbes Global 2000: World’s largest public companies.

As of March 2020, the Indian IT company has 964 global partners (including Fortune 500 companies), and over 130,839 employees across 90 countries.

