The above graph represents the number of Tech Mahindra sales and support employees by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2005 to he recently completed quarter. Tech Mahindra’s total headcount increased to 130,839 people in December 2019. Approximately 5.09% of those belong to sales and support team. The Indian IT firm added about 46 people during the 12-months ended December 31, 2019, making the total sales & support headcount to 6,664.

Region Worldwide Source Tech Mahindra Limited Graph ID 246 Note Tech Mahindra financial year starts from April 1st

By the end of FY Q4 2015, there were 103,281 number of employees working at Tech Mahindra. Out of those, the Sales and Support segment had 6,540 employees across the world.

There is a major dip in the graph in between fiscal Q4 2014 and Q1 2015. During this period, the company fired nearly 1,157 people from its sales & support department.

As the graph shows, the number of sales and support employees working at Tech Mahindra increased from just 1,536 in FY Q4 2013 to the whopping 6,457 in FY Q1 2014. The sudden growth in employee count was primarily due to the Mahindra Satyam Merger.

About Tech Mahindra Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited (NSE: TECHM) is an Indian multinational subsidiary of Mahindra Group, headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra. On 24 October 1986, Mahindra Group entered the telecom IT services space through Mahindra British Telecom (MBT) – a joint venture with British Telecom, UK.

In 2005, the company had began its first global development center outside India (in Melbourne).

In February 2006, MBT changed its name to Tech Mahindra Limited.

In April 2009, Tech Mahindra acquired 51% controlling stakes in Satyam Software Services for Rs 2,889 crore. Later, in June 2009, Satyam got rebranded as Mahindra Satyam. On March 21, 2012, Tech Mahindra announced its plan to merge with Mahindra Satyam. Later on June 24, 2013, Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Satyam merger completed to become India’s fifth largest software services company with a turnover of US$2.7 billion.

With $11.3 billion market cap, Tech Mahindra ranked #1543 in the list of Forbes Global 2000: World’s largest public companies.

As of March 2020, the Indian IT company has 964 global partners (including Fortune 500 companies), and over 130,839 employees across 90 countries.

