More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the growth in Tech Mahindra employee utilization by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 20005 to the recently completed quarter. As of December 2019, the Indian IT firms employed 130,839 people across the world. The company has witnessed 2% point increase in its employee utilization during FY Q3 2020. Tech Mahindra employee utilization rate (including trainees) hits an all-time high of 84% during December quarter.

Region Worldwide Source Tech Mahindra Limited Graph ID 693 Note Tech Mahindra financial year starts from April 1st

In FY Q4 2018, the India-based IT firm has utilised its workforce to the maximum by reducing its global headcount. As the number of Tech Mahindra employees declined by 4,886 people during the 12-months ended March 31, 2018, the employee utilization increased by 70 basis points to an all-time high of 84%.

About Tech Mahindra Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited (NSE: TECHM) is an Indian multinational subsidiary of Mahindra Group, headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra. On 24 October 1986, Mahindra Group entered the telecom IT services space through Mahindra British Telecom (MBT) – a joint venture with British Telecom, UK.

In 2005, the company had began its first global development center outside India (in Melbourne).

In February 2006, MBT changed its name to Tech Mahindra Limited.

In April 2009, Tech Mahindra acquired 51% controlling stakes in Satyam Software Services for Rs 2,889 crore. Later, in June 2009, Satyam got rebranded as Mahindra Satyam. On March 21, 2012, Tech Mahindra announced its plan to merge with Mahindra Satyam. Later on June 24, 2013, Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Satyam merger completed to become India’s fifth largest software services company with a turnover of US$2.7 billion.

With $11.3 billion market cap, Tech Mahindra ranked #1543 in the list of Forbes Global 2000: World’s largest public companies.

As of March 2020, the Indian IT company has 964 global partners (including Fortune 500 companies), and over 130,839 employees across 90 countries.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.