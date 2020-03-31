Tech Mahindra Revenue by Quarter: FY Q1 2005 – Q3 2020

More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Tech Mahindra revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2005 to the recently completed quarter. The company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs. 96,546 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, with 7.95% YoY growth. There was nearly 6.48% growth in FY Q3 2020 revenue when compared to the previous quarter.

Region Worldwide Source Tech Mahindra Limited Graph ID 230 Note Tech Mahindra financial year starts from April 1st

The graph shows a whopping 165.9% YoY growth in Tech Mahindra global revenue in FY Q1 2014, primarily due to the Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Satyam merger. The consolidated revenue of Tech Mahindra after merger increased to Rs 41,032 million in FY Q1 2014 from Rs 15,434 million in FY Q1 2013.

In FY Q4 2014, the quarterly revenue of Tech Mahindra surpassed Rs 50,581 million for the first time. This was the major breakthrough for the company as this milestone was achieved by the firm in less than 2 years of its merger with Mahindra Satyam (Satyam Computer Service) which was completed in June 2013.

About Tech Mahindra Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited (NSE: TECHM) is an Indian multinational subsidiary of Mahindra Group, headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra. On 24 October 1986, Mahindra Group entered the telecom IT services space through Mahindra British Telecom (MBT) – a joint venture with British Telecom, UK.

In 2005, the company had began its first global development center outside India (in Melbourne).

In February 2006, MBT changed its name to Tech Mahindra Limited.

In April 2009, Tech Mahindra acquired 51% controlling stakes in Satyam Software Services for Rs 2,889 crore. Later, in June 2009, Satyam got rebranded as Mahindra Satyam. On March 21, 2012, Tech Mahindra announced its plan to merge with Mahindra Satyam. Later on June 24, 2013, Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Satyam merger completed to become India’s fifth largest software services company with a turnover of US$2.7 billion.

With $11.3 billion market cap, Tech Mahindra ranked #1543 in the list of Forbes Global 2000: World’s largest public companies.

As of March 2020, the Indian IT company has 964 global partners (including Fortune 500 companies), and over 130,839 employees across 90 countries.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.