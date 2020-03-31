More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Tech Mahindra quarterly revenue share by region, starting from fiscal Q1 2005 to the recently completed quarter. Tech Mahindra quarterly revenue increased 6.5% QoQ in FY Q3 2020 to an all-time high of Rs 96,546 million. Interestingly, over 48.4% of that came from the America region, followed by 27% from Europe and 24.6% from the rest of the world.

Share of Tech Mahindra Revenue by Region: History

Region Worldwide Source Tech Mahindra Limited Graph ID 234 Note Tech Mahindra financial year starts from April 1st

As the graph shows, since FY Q1 2014, the America region has been accounting for more than 42% of Tech Mahindra’s total quarterly revenue. After Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Satyam merger, the share of America’s revenue increased from 35% in FY Q1 2013 to 45.1% in FY Q1 2014.

The share of Tech Mahindra quarterly revenue from Europe region has declined over the last 15 years. In Q1 2005, the region accounted for a whopping 90% of the company’s total revenue. In 9 years, the share of revenue declined to 32.4% in FY Q1 2014.

Tech Mahindra’s revenue share from Rest of World has increased slowly over the last 15 years. The highest revenue share for this region being 25.3% (FY Q4 2017) and lowest being 3% (FY Q1 2005).

About Tech Mahindra Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited (NSE: TECHM) is an Indian multinational subsidiary of Mahindra Group, headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra. On 24 October 1986, Mahindra Group entered the telecom IT services space through Mahindra British Telecom (MBT) – a joint venture with British Telecom, UK.

In 2005, the company had began its first global development center outside India (in Melbourne).

In February 2006, MBT changed its name to Tech Mahindra Limited.

In April 2009, Tech Mahindra acquired 51% controlling stakes in Satyam Software Services for Rs 2,889 crore. Later, in June 2009, Satyam got rebranded as Mahindra Satyam. On March 21, 2012, Tech Mahindra announced its plan to merge with Mahindra Satyam. Later on June 24, 2013, Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Satyam merger completed to become India’s fifth largest software services company with a turnover of US$2.7 billion.

With $11.3 billion market cap, Tech Mahindra ranked #1543 in the list of Forbes Global 2000: World’s largest public companies.

As of March 2020, the Indian IT company has 964 global partners (including Fortune 500 companies), and over 130,839 employees across 90 countries.

