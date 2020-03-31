Tech Mahindra Net Income by Quarter: FY Q1 2005 – Q3 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Tech Mahindra net income by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2005 to the recently completed quarter. The total net income of the company represents the net profit generated after deducting tax and minority interest during the period. Tech Mahindra net profit in FY Q3 2020 declined to Rs 11,459 million, from Rs 12,029 million in FY Q3 2019. However, on a quarterly basis, the company reported 1.96% growth in net profit.

Region Worldwide Source Tech Mahindra Limited Graph ID 690 Note Tech Mahindra financial year starts from April 1st

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 12,220 million in fiscal Q4 2018, with an astonishing 107.8% YoY growth.

Fiscal Q3 2014 was the first time when the Indian IT company reported over Rs 10 billion in net profit. Tech Mahindra’s quarterly net profit increased a whopping 266.2% YoY during December quarter of 2013, to Rs 10,099 million.

About Tech Mahindra Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited (NSE: TECHM) is an Indian multinational subsidiary of Mahindra Group, headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra. On 24 October 1986, Mahindra Group entered the telecom IT services space through Mahindra British Telecom (MBT) – a joint venture with British Telecom, UK.

In 2005, the company had began its first global development center outside India (in Melbourne).

In February 2006, MBT changed its name to Tech Mahindra Limited.

In April 2009, Tech Mahindra acquired 51% controlling stakes in Satyam Software Services for Rs 2,889 crore. Later, in June 2009, Satyam got rebranded as Mahindra Satyam. On March 21, 2012, Tech Mahindra announced its plan to merge with Mahindra Satyam. Later on June 24, 2013, Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Satyam merger completed to become India’s fifth largest software services company with a turnover of US$2.7 billion.

With $11.3 billion market cap, Tech Mahindra ranked #1543 in the list of Forbes Global 2000: World’s largest public companies.

As of March 2020, the Indian IT company has 964 global partners (including Fortune 500 companies), and over 130,839 employees across 90 countries.

