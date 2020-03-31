More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Tech Mahindra cost of services by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2005 to the recently completed quarter. The company’s total cost of services increased 12.48% YoY in FY Q3 2020, to an all-time high of Rs 67,312 million. On a quarterly basis, it is nearly 5.35% QoQ growth in Tech Mahindra’s total cost of services.

While Tech Mahindra’s total revenue in FY Q3 2020 was Rs 96,546 million.

Region Worldwide Source Tech Mahindra Limited Graph ID 691 Note Tech Mahindra financial year starts from April 1st

The cost of services or cost of sales or cost of revenue includes all direct costs associated with the products sold or services rendered by the company during the period.

Tech Mahindra’s quarterly cost of services crossed 50 billion mark for the first time in fiscal Q3 2017. The total cost of services offered by Tech Mahindra increased 13.6% YoY, to Rs 52,352 million during the quarter.

About Tech Mahindra Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited (NSE: TECHM) is an Indian multinational subsidiary of Mahindra Group, headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra. On 24 October 1986, Mahindra Group entered the telecom IT services space through Mahindra British Telecom (MBT) – a joint venture with British Telecom, UK.

In 2005, the company had began its first global development center outside India (in Melbourne).

In February 2006, MBT changed its name to Tech Mahindra Limited.

In April 2009, Tech Mahindra acquired 51% controlling stakes in Satyam Software Services for Rs 2,889 crore. Later, in June 2009, Satyam got rebranded as Mahindra Satyam. On March 21, 2012, Tech Mahindra announced its plan to merge with Mahindra Satyam. Later on June 24, 2013, Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Satyam merger completed to become India’s fifth largest software services company with a turnover of US$2.7 billion.

With $11.3 billion market cap, Tech Mahindra ranked #1543 in the list of Forbes Global 2000: World’s largest public companies.

As of March 2020, the Indian IT company has 964 global partners (including Fortune 500 companies), and over 130,839 employees across 90 countries.

