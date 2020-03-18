More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the number of Infosys active clients by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2001 to the recently completed quarter. The IT firm added about 20 new clients during FY Q3 2020, taking the total number of active clients to 1,384 – the highest-ever till date. Out of those, about 705 clients contributed more than $1 million to the company’s total revenue.

Region Worldwide Source Infosys Limited Quarterly Reports Graph ID 688 Note Infosys Fiscal Year: April 1st – March 31st

However, the gross addition in Infosys clients during the December quarter was 84.

In fiscal Q2 2016, the number of active clients at Infosys increased to 1,011, from 987 compared to previous quarter. Interestingly, more than half (542) of clients contributed over $1 million in revenue.

About Infosys Limited

Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) is an Indian multinational IT company, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The company provides business consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation digital services.

On July 7, 1981, Infosys was co-founded by seven engineers – N.R. Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, S. Gopalakrishnan, S. D. Shibulal, K. Dinesh, N. S. Raghavan and Ashok Arora.

In February 1993, Infosys went for its initial public offerings (IPO) with an offer price of ₹95 per share and got listed on stock exchanges in India in June 1993. In 1999, Infosys became the first IT Company from India to be listed on NASDAQ. The company has its primary listings on the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The company’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing equity shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Started from an initial capital of $250, Infosys has grown to become a $49.16 billion company in terms of market capitalization. It is also listed on Forbes Asia’s 200 Best Over A Billion 2019, with annual revenue of $11.8 billion.

