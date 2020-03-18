More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents Infosys total operating expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2000 to the recently completed quarter. In fiscal Q3 2020, ended December 31, 2019, the company spent $373 million on operating activities such as selling, marketing and administrative. That’s a considerable 4.78% YoY increase in total expenses. However, on a quarterly basis, it’s 0.27% decline from FY Q2 2020 when Infosys total operating expenses reached an all-time high of $374 million, representing 11.7% of the company’s total revenue.

Growth in Infosys Quarterly Expenses: History

Region Worldwide Source Infosys Limited Quarterly Reports Graph ID 684 Note Infosys Fiscal Year: April 1st – March 31st

As the graph shows, in FY Q1 2007, the quarterly operating expenses of Infosys crossed $100 million mark for the first time, representing 15.3% of the company’s total revenue. The company took almost 4 years and 6 months to double its operating spending, totalling $200 million in FY Q3 2011. However, the share of Infosys operating expenses declined to 12.6%.

About Infosys Limited

Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) is an Indian multinational IT company, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The company provides business consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation digital services.

On July 7, 1981, Infosys was co-founded by seven engineers – N.R. Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, S. Gopalakrishnan, S. D. Shibulal, K. Dinesh, N. S. Raghavan and Ashok Arora.

In February 1993, Infosys went for its initial public offerings (IPO) with an offer price of ₹95 per share and got listed on stock exchanges in India in June 1993. In 1999, Infosys became the first IT Company from India to be listed on NASDAQ. The company has its primary listings on the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The company’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing equity shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Started from an initial capital of $250, Infosys has grown to become a $49.16 billion company in terms of market capitalization. It is also listed on Forbes Asia’s 200 Best Over A Billion 2019, with annual revenue of $11.8 billion.

