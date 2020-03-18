More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents Infosys operating expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2000 to the recently completed quarter. Infosys total operating expenses in FY Q3 2020 increased 4.78% YoY, to $373 million. However, on a quarterly basis, it is 0.27% decline from previous quarter when the company’s total operating expenses reached an all-time high of $374 million.

One must note that during the December quarter, the software giant spent only 11.5% of its total quarterly revenue on selling, marketing and administrative activities.

Infosys selling and marketing expenses increased nearly 5% YoY in fiscal Q3 2020, totalling $169 million. That represented only 5.2% of the company’s total revenue generated during the quarter. Interestingly, in FY Q4 2019 (Jan-Mar 2019), the company spent approx $174 million on selling and marketing activities – highest-ever till date.

Infosys general and administrative expenses declined from a record-high of $209 million in FY Q2 2020 to $204 million in FY Q3 2020, representing 2.39% QoQ decline. However, on a yearly basis, it’s a 4.6% YoY growth in administrative expenses.

About Infosys Limited

Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) is an Indian multinational IT company, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The company provides business consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation digital services.

On July 7, 1981, Infosys was co-founded by seven engineers – N.R. Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, S. Gopalakrishnan, S. D. Shibulal, K. Dinesh, N. S. Raghavan and Ashok Arora.

In February 1993, Infosys went for its initial public offerings (IPO) with an offer price of ₹95 per share and got listed on stock exchanges in India in June 1993. In 1999, Infosys became the first IT Company from India to be listed on NASDAQ. The company has its primary listings on the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The company’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing equity shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Started from an initial capital of $250, Infosys has grown to become a $49.16 billion company in terms of market capitalization. It is also listed on Forbes Asia’s 200 Best Over A Billion 2019, with annual revenue of $11.8 billion.

