The above graph represents the Infosys client contribution to quarterly revenue, starting from fiscal Q1 2001 to the recently completed quarter. Approximately 34.2% of Infosys total revenue in FY Q3 2020 came from its top 25 clients. One must note that the Bengaluru-based IT firm has now 1,384 total active clients as of December 2019.

Region Worldwide Source Infosys Limited Quarterly Reports Graph ID 689 Note Infosys Fiscal Year: April 1st – March 31st

Since FY Q3 2013, Infosys business from top clients remained less than 4%. And, in FY Q3 2020, Infosys top clients contribution to its quarterly revenue declined to an all-time low i.e. 3%.

On the other hand, Infosys top 10 clients contributed approx. 18.9% to the company’s total revenue in FY Q3 2020 – the lowest in the last 20 years.

About Infosys Limited

Infosys Limited (NSE: INFY) is an Indian multinational IT company, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The company provides business consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation digital services.

On July 7, 1981, Infosys was co-founded by seven engineers – N.R. Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, S. Gopalakrishnan, S. D. Shibulal, K. Dinesh, N. S. Raghavan and Ashok Arora.

In February 1993, Infosys went for its initial public offerings (IPO) with an offer price of ₹95 per share and got listed on stock exchanges in India in June 1993. In 1999, Infosys became the first IT Company from India to be listed on NASDAQ. The company has its primary listings on the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The company’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing equity shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Started from an initial capital of $250, Infosys has grown to become a $49.16 billion company in terms of market capitalization. It is also listed on Forbes Asia’s 200 Best Over A Billion 2019, with annual revenue of $11.8 billion.

