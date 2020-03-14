More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the number of GoDaddy employees by year, worldwide, starting from fiscal year ended December 31st, 2014 to the recently completed year. As of December 31, 2019, the company has a total of 7,024 employees all around the world.

Out of those, about 4,023 belong to customer care team (GoDaddy Guides), 1,740 employees are from technology and development team, about 445 and 816 are from the marketing and advertising and general and administrative department, respectively.

Interestingly, in December 2017, the number of GoDaddy’s global employees increased an appreciable 26% YoY to 5,990. Approximately 60% of those belong to the company’s customer care departement.

About GoDaddy Inc.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is the world’s one of the largest internet domain name registrar and web hosting company. In 1997, Bob Parsons formed a company named “Jomax Technologies”, which later became GoDaddy. On May 28, 2014, the company was incorporated in Delaware.

In 2005, GoDaddy became the largest ICANN-Accredited registrar on the Internet.

In January 2009, GoDaddy began offering .IN domain names to small businesses in India. While in June 2012, the company launched its full-scale operations in India which soon became the company’s largest international office.

In July 2011, GoDaddy Group Inc agreed to be bought by a private equity consortium led by KKR, Silver Lake, and Technology Crossover Ventures, for about $2.25 billion.

On April 7, 2015, GoDaddy completed its initial public offering (IPO) of 26,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $20.00 per share.

GoDaddy’s top acquisitions include Outright.com (July 2012), M.dot Inc (February 11, 2013), Locu (August 19, 2013), Media Temple (October 15, 2013), Afternic (September 19, 2013), Mad Mimi (August 20, 2014), Worldwide Media (December 7, 2015), FreedomVoice for $42M (May 17, 2016), ManageWP (September 6, 2016), Cognate (September 25, 2018), Sellbrite (April 10, 2019).

