GoDaddy Annual Revenue by Region – US & International

The above graph represents GoDaddy annual revenue by region, starting from fiscal 2012 to the recently completed year. Interestingly, over 66.3% of GoDaddy’s total revenue in 2019 came from the United States. The total US revenue increased an impressive 14.8% YoY in 2019, to an all-time high of $1,979.6 million. On the other hand, GoDaddy’s International revenue in 2019 increased 7.7% YoY to a whopping $1,008.5 million.

GoDaddy US revenue surpassed $1000 million mark for the first time in 2014. The company generated a whopping $1,038.8 million in revenue from the United States, registering 20.4% YoY growth. The company took 3 years to achieve another revenue milestone. GoDaddy annual revenue from the US amounted to $1,504.5 million in 2017, with 11.4% YoY growth.

On the other hand, GoDaddy annual revenue from International markets crossed $500 million mark for the first time in 2017. During the year, the company recorded a whopping 46.1% YoY growth in its revenue outside the US, amounting to $727.4 million. International markets accounted for 32.6% of the company’s total revenue in 2017.

About GoDaddy Inc.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is the world’s one of the largest internet domain name registrar and web hosting company. In 1997, Bob Parsons formed a company named “Jomax Technologies”, which later became GoDaddy. On May 28, 2014, the company was incorporated in Delaware.

In 2005, GoDaddy became the largest ICANN-Accredited registrar on the Internet.

In January 2009, GoDaddy began offering .IN domain names to small businesses in India. While in June 2012, the company launched its full-scale operations in India which soon became the company’s largest international office.

In July 2011, GoDaddy Group Inc agreed to be bought by a private equity consortium led by KKR, Silver Lake, and Technology Crossover Ventures, for about $2.25 billion.

On April 7, 2015, GoDaddy completed its initial public offering (IPO) of 26,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $20.00 per share.

GoDaddy’s top acquisitions include Outright.com (July 2012), M.dot Inc (February 11, 2013), Locu (August 19, 2013), Media Temple (October 15, 2013), Afternic (September 19, 2013), Mad Mimi (August 20, 2014), Worldwide Media (December 7, 2015), FreedomVoice for $42M (May 17, 2016), ManageWP (September 6, 2016), Cognate (September 25, 2018), Sellbrite (April 10, 2019).

