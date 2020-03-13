More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents GoDaddy costs and operating expenses by year, starting from fiscal 2012 to the recently completed year. The company’s total costs and expenses increased 11% YoY in 2019, to an all-time high of $2,785.5 million. This is including Cost of revenue, Technology and development expenses, Marketing and advertising expenses, Customer care expenses, General and administrative expenses, etc.

GoDaddy’s total operating expenses accounted for 93.2% of the company’s total revenue in 2019.

Types of Costs and Operating Expenses

GoDaddy’s cost of revenue increased 14.9% YoY in 2019, to an all-time high of $1,026.8 million.

GoDaddy’s Technology and development expenses also reached a record-high of $492.6 million in 2019, representing 16.5% of the company’s total revenue. The technology and development expenses represent the total costs associated with the creation, development and distribution of the products and websites.

GoDaddy marketing and advertising expenses in 2019 clocked $345.6 million, with an impressive 18.6% YoY growth. The company’s M&A expenses represent the total costs associated with attracting and acquiring customers, primarily consisting of fees paid to third parties for marketing and advertising campaigns across a variety of channels.

About GoDaddy Inc.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is the world’s one of the largest internet domain name registrar and web hosting company. In 1997, Bob Parsons formed a company named “Jomax Technologies”, which later became GoDaddy. On May 28, 2014, the company was incorporated in Delaware.

In 2005, GoDaddy became the largest ICANN-Accredited registrar on the Internet.

In January 2009, GoDaddy began offering .IN domain names to small businesses in India. While in June 2012, the company launched its full-scale operations in India which soon became the company’s largest international office.

In July 2011, GoDaddy Group Inc agreed to be bought by a private equity consortium led by KKR, Silver Lake, and Technology Crossover Ventures, for about $2.25 billion.

On April 7, 2015, GoDaddy completed its initial public offering (IPO) of 26,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $20.00 per share.

GoDaddy’s top acquisitions include Outright.com (July 2012), M.dot Inc (February 11, 2013), Locu (August 19, 2013), Media Temple (October 15, 2013), Afternic (September 19, 2013), Mad Mimi (August 20, 2014), Worldwide Media (December 7, 2015), FreedomVoice for $42M (May 17, 2016), ManageWP (September 6, 2016), Cognate (September 25, 2018), Sellbrite (April 10, 2019).

