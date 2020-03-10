BriefInternet

Nandan Nilekani In Hot Water Due To GST Glitches?

The constantly persisting glitches in GSTN portal that is troubling people as well as government and causing delays in filing returns, has apparently put Infosys Chief Nandan Nilekani in a tough spot. He is summoned by the government to explain the reasons behind such issues.

By Abhradeep Ghosh
27
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Meet The Insurance Startup in India That Covers Coronavirus!

The cure for Coronavirus may be a year away, but insurance for Coronavirus is here.
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Fintech Startups Hit By Outages Post Yes Bank’s Moratorium

As the central bank placed Yes Bank under moratorium till April 3rd, several startups including the digital...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Apple Agrees To Pay Millions Of iPhone Users To Settle Slow iPhone Lawsuit

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has finally agreed to settle the class-action lawsuit over its phone batteries by paying...
Read more

The shortcomings of Infosys Ltd. which is the service provider for the GSTN portal has been clearly visible via the continually persisting glitches in the GST Network (GSTN) portal. This has led to a lot of difficulty for taxpayers as well as disrupted the efforts of the Indian Government to enable a habit of improved compliance among taxpayers.

Looks like the government have had enough of such technological glitches. The centre has reportedly asked the Indian tech giant Infosys Ltd to fix the glitches of the GST Network portal within a maximum of 15 days worth of time.

Advertisements

On March 5, in a communication, Infosys was told by the ministry that their progress in trying to resolve the challenges being faced by the taxpayers seemed “tardy”. It was also made known to the in the same communication that despite several requests being made to the company the problem and glitches still exist. The problems included slowing down of GSTN portal, login errors and auto-logouts.

Because of all the glitches by the Infosys executives who failed to address the concerns related to the GST platform, the deadline for filing returns had to be delayed by the government.

A person who has been following the development so far and is familiar with it has mentioned that Infosys has been asked by the government to specifically look into glitch which is causing the tax portal’s capacity to be stuck at 1.2 lakh concurrent sessions.

Nandan Nilekani, the Non-Executive Chairman of Infosys has also been reportedly asked to come up with a detailed presentation. The government wants him to give an explanation on the software giant’s failure to fix technical glitches before the federal indirect tax body, GST Council which is scheduled to meet on March 14 next week.

Infosys, including this time, has reportedly declined the offer to comment on this issue twice. The previous instance being earlier in January related to GSTN’s performance.

Advertisements

GSTN: The Way Forward For Increased Tax Compliance?

One of the main reasons the central government is pushing so hard to iron out the glitches in the GSTN platform is because of the fact that this problem has put a halt to the Indian government’s mission to improve tax compliance and eliminate tax evasion. First, a proper and reliable technology system needs to be put in place which can seamlessly collect data and process it without any glitches for this mission to take off and finally turn into a reality. It is the technology system that enables government officials to take enforcement action when a particular suspected case of tax evasion shows multiple red flags.

It has been acknowledged by various government officials that even after it has been two years since the rollout of the online GST platform, it has still not shown any signs of stability in terms of performance and reliability. Several taxpayers have also filed their disappointments related to the platform claiming that the repeated glitches have led them to delay filings well beyond the deadline which has then led to penalties. These complaints from the taxpayers have also led to the Supreme Court recently asking the swift mitigation of the technical difficulties of the platform by the government.

Previous articleYour Social Media Profile Can Now Predict The Right Career For You [STUDY]
Next articleSnap Sales and Marketing Expenses by Quarter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Nandan Nilekani In Hot Water Due To GST Glitches?

The shortcomings of Infosys Ltd. which is the service provider for the GSTN portal has been clearly...
Read more
Brief

Your Social Media Profile Can Now Predict The Right Career For You [STUDY]

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Choosing the right career for yourself is almost equivalent to finding a needle in the haystack with so many career opportunities and...
Read more
Brief

Reliance Jio Price Hike Request: Mobile Subscribers Could End Up Paying 4X More

Khushi Rebekah - 0
If Vodafone's recent request was not enough to surprise you, Reliance Jio price hike request has will only make the situation worse...
Read more
Brief

Microsoft Subdomains Hijacked Even After Repeated Warning Bells!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Around two weeks ago, we reported about the vulnerability in over hundreds of subdomains that belong to Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citing the...
Read more
Brief

Fintech Startups Hit By Outages Post Yes Bank’s Moratorium

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
As the central bank placed Yes Bank under moratorium till April 3rd, several startups including the digital payment firms PhonePe and BharatPe,...
Read more
Brief

New Tool Is Helping Facebook Crack Down On Fake Accounts Rapidly!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The social media behemoth, Facebook is finally letting the world take a peek behind their closed doors when it comes to how...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Your Social Media Profile Can Now Predict The Right Career For You [STUDY]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Choosing the right career for yourself is almost equivalent to finding a needle in the haystack with so many career opportunities and...
Read more

Reliance Jio Price Hike Request: Mobile Subscribers Could End Up Paying 4X More

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
If Vodafone's recent request was not enough to surprise you, Reliance Jio price hike request has will only make the situation worse...
Read more

Microsoft Subdomains Hijacked Even After Repeated Warning Bells!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Around two weeks ago, we reported about the vulnerability in over hundreds of subdomains that belong to Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citing the...
Read more

Fintech Startups Hit By Outages Post Yes Bank’s Moratorium

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
As the central bank placed Yes Bank under moratorium till April 3rd, several startups including the digital payment firms PhonePe and BharatPe,...
Read more

New Tool Is Helping Facebook Crack Down On Fake Accounts Rapidly!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The social media behemoth, Facebook is finally letting the world take a peek behind their closed doors when it comes to how...
Read more

TikTok Growth in the US: Just Hype Or Perfect For Brands To Target Gen Z?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
In 2020 all brands, businesses and marketers are obsessed with figuring out how TikTok has gained such massive popularity and user base...
Read more