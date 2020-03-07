More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents Snap costs and expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2016 to the recently completed quarter. In Q4 2019, the total costs and expenses for Snap Inc reached an all-time high of $814.5 million, registering 39.3% YoY growth. The total costs and expenses include Cost of Revenue, Research and development, Sales and marketing and General and administrative. Snap’s Cost of Revenue increased 19% YoY in Q4 2019, to a record-high of $253.4 million.

Region Worldwide Source Snap Inc. Financial Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 672 Note Snap Inc. fiscal year starts from January 1st

When it comes to operating expenses, the social media company has been spending a significant amount of its total quarterly revenue on R&D. Snap R&D expenses increased 33.5% YoY in Q4 2019, to $219.5 million – representing over 39% of the company’s total revenue.

Snap Sales and marketing expenses in Q4 2019 clocked over $126 million, registering 26.6% YoY growth. On the other hand, the General and administrative expenses of Snap Inc. doubled in Q4 2017, totalling $215.5 million.

One must note that during the first quarter of fiscal 2017, the company’s R&D, Sales & Marketing, and General and administrative expenses reached a record-high of $805.8 million, $219.7 million, and $1,174.5 million, respectively.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. (formally known as Snapchat Inc.) is an American camera company, founded on September 26, 2011, by Reggie Brown, Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy.

In the Spring of 2011, Reggie Brown came up with the idea of a disappearing-image messaging app called Picaboo (now known as Snapchat). However, due to the equity distribution issue, Brown later left the company.

In September 2011, the Snapchat app finally went live on the iOS App Store. On October 28, 2012, the company reported over 1 billion snaps being shared on Snapchat app – with over 20 million unique moments shared every day. While on October 29, 2012, the app was made available in the Google Play store for all Android devices.

On September 26, 2016, the name of the company changed from Snapchat Inc. to Snap Inc.

In March 2017, Snap Inc. completed its initial public offerings (IPO), at a price of $17 per share.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.