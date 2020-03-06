Walmart Retail Sales Area by Division by Year

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the yearly distribution of Walmart retail sales area by division – Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. With an area size of 1,128.5 million square feet, Walmart has a total of 11,503 stores all around the world.

Walmart U.S., the largest division, operates in the United States, is operating under the “Walmart” and “Walmart Neighborhood Market”, “Walmart Supercenters”, “Walmart Discount stores” brands, as well as walmart.com, jet.com and other eCommerce brands. The Walmart retail stores in the US (4,756 stores) are spread across 703.32 million square feet as of January 31, 2020.

On the other hand, Walmart International, the second-largest segment, operates in 26 countries outside of the United States. As of January 31, 2020, a total of 6,148 Walmart International Retail, Wholesale and other stores are spread across 344.96 million square feet.

Spread across over 80.24 million square feet, Sam’s Club currently has 599 membership-only warehouse clubs in 44 states in the U.S. and in Puerto Rico.

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) (formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.) is an American multinational retail corporation, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded in 1962, by Sam M. Walton and opened the first Walmart Discount City store in Rogers, Arkansas. Within just five years, it expanded to 24 stores in the city.

On October 31, 1969, the company was officially incorporated as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and within a year, on October 1, 1970, it became a publicly-traded company. The first stock was sold at $16.50 per share.

In 1983, Walmart opened its first Sam’s Club, while in 1988, the company opened its first Supercenter and first Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It was the year 1997 when Walmart celebrated its first $100 billion annual sales.

In 2000, Walmart launched its first e-commerce website – walmart.com. Since then, the company’s e-commerce presence has been growing phenomenally. In August 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion – the largest acquisition Walmart made in the last 10 years.

Walmart remains the No. 1 company on 2019 Fortune 500 list for the seven years in a row.

On February 1, 2018, the legal name of the company became Walmart Inc., changing from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

As of the end of fiscal 2019, Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries combined employed more than 2.2 million employees (“associates”), globally. Out of that, about 1.5 million associates are from the U.S. and rest nearly 0.7 million associates internationally.

