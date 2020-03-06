Walmart Annual Net Sales by Segment: FY 1996 to 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents Walmart annual net sales by segment, starting from fiscal 1970 to the recently completed year. The American retail giant has currently three reportable segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. During the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, Walmart’s annual net sales reached an all-time high of $519,926 million ($519.9 billion), globally.

Source Walmart Annual Reports, SEC Filings

Walmart U.S. Segment

Interestingly, over 65.6% of Walmart’s total net sales in FY 2020 came from its largest segment which operates in the United States. Walmart US net sales in FY 2020 increased 2.8% YoY to a record-high of $341,004 million ($341 billion). It was fiscal 2000 when the retail giant reported over $100-billion in annual net sales, representing 65.9% of the total net sales.

Walmart International Segment

The second-largest segment – Walmart International – operates in 26 countries outside of the U.S. Walmart International net sales clocked $120,130 million in FY 2020, with a negligible 0.57% YoY decline. The segment accounted for over 23% of Walmart’s total net sales of fiscal 2020.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club, which operates in 44 states in the U.S. and in Puerto Rico, is a membership-only warehouse club that also operates samsclub.com. Sam’s Club net sales increased 1.65% YoY in FY 2020, to $58,792 million ($58.8 billion). Sam’s Club segment enjoys a significant 11.3% of the total annual net sales of Walmart in fiscal 2020.

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) (formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.) is an American multinational retail corporation, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded in 1962, by Sam M. Walton and opened the first Walmart Discount City store in Rogers, Arkansas. Within just five years, it expanded to 24 stores in the city.

On October 31, 1969, the company was officially incorporated as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and within a year, on October 1, 1970, it became a publicly-traded company. The first stock was sold at $16.50 per share.

In 1983, Walmart opened its first Sam’s Club, while in 1988, the company opened its first Supercenter and first Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It was the year 1997 when Walmart celebrated its first $100 billion annual sales.

In 2000, Walmart launched its first e-commerce website – walmart.com. Since then, the company’s e-commerce presence has been growing phenomenally. In August 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion – the largest acquisition Walmart made in the last 10 years.

Walmart remains the No. 1 company on 2019 Fortune 500 list for the seven years in a row.

On February 1, 2018, the legal name of the company became Walmart Inc., changing from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

As of the end of fiscal 2019, Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries combined employed more than 2.2 million employees (“associates”), globally. Out of that, about 1.5 million associates are from the U.S. and rest nearly 0.7 million associates internationally.

Here are some more interesting facts about Walmart.

