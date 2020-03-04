Walmart Revenue by Year: Fiscal 1984 – 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the worldwide Walmart revenue by year, starting from fiscal 1984 to the recently completed year. Walmart annual revenue increased 1.9% YoY in FY 2020, clocking $523,964 million ($524 billion), globally. This was the highest-ever revenue generated by the company in a year. The growth in the company’s overall revenue in fiscal 2020 was primarily led by its fourth-quarter performance. Walmart global revenue in FY Q4 2020 reached a record-high of $141,671 million ($141.7 billion).

Growth in Walmart Global Revenue: History

Region Worldwide Source Walmart Annual Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 188 Note Walmart financial year: From Feb 1st to January 31st

It was the year 1997 when Walmart’s annual revenue figure crossed $100 billion mark for the first time. The company posted a whopping $106,152 million ($106.2 billion) in its annual revenue, with a significant 12% YoY increase.

Surprisingly, Walmart took 21 years to achieve another milestone of generating annual revenue of $500 billion. In fiscal 2018, ended January 2018, the company generated more than half a trillion ($500.3 billion) in revenue, globally.

Walmart has currently three reportable segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) (formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.) is an American multinational retail corporation, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded in 1962, by Sam M. Walton and opened the first Walmart Discount City store in Rogers, Arkansas. Within just five years, it expanded to 24 stores in the city.

On October 31, 1969, the company was officially incorporated as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and within a year, on October 1, 1970, it became a publicly-traded company. The first stock was sold at $16.50 per share.

In 1983, Walmart opened its first Sam’s Club, while in 1988, the company opened its first Supercenter and first Walmart Neighborhood Market.

It was the year 1997 when Walmart celebrated its first $100 billion annual sales.

In 2000, Walmart launched its first e-commerce website – walmart.com. Since then, the company’s e-commerce presence has been growing phenomenally. In August 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart for $16 billion – the largest acquisition Walmart made in the last 10 years.

Walmart remains the No. 1 company on 2019 Fortune 500 list for the seven years in a row.

On February 1, 2018, the legal name of the company became Walmart Inc., changing from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

As of the end of fiscal 2019, Walmart Inc. and its subsidiaries combined employed more than 2.2 million employees (“associates”), globally. Out of that, about 1.5 million associates are from the U.S. and rest nearly 0.7 million associates internationally.

Here are some more interesting facts about Walmart.

