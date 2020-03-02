Facebook Launches A New Marketing Campaign In India To Woo App Users!

The global social media behemoth Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has set its sights on increasing awareness about their family of apps in India starting with their Facebook app first. Therefore, in order to accomplish their goals, they have reportedly launched a new marketing campaign to woo over 600 million users who own a smartphone now.

Facebook’s new Indian marketing campaign will be solely focused on consumers and it has been titled – ‘More Together’.

This campaign is specifically focused on the Facebook app. It is meant to share stories with the primary theme being the power of connectivity that the social media platform enables its users to have. It is also being said that this campaign is a first of its kind to be launched by Facebook in India.

The brains and the creativity that went into the conceptualising and executing the campaign is that of Taproot Dentsu which is a creative agency of the Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) in India. It has been found out that this campaign will compromise of advertisements which will be aired in eight different languages over the next few weeks all over India.

This campaign is taking a 360-degree approach to better reach its audiences across all mediums such as digital, out of home, radio and cinema as well.

“Over the last few years, in the absence of Facebook telling a story about itself, invariably that story has been written by others. And we are quite keen to change that. We are going to reach out to every part of the country. Our own family of apps will be at the heart of this campaign,” the Managing Director of Facebook India, Ajit Mohan said.

Mr. Mohan also stated that Facebook has planned to launch more similar advertising campaigns in India for the family of apps by ramping up investments in marketing and promotions this year.

Shimit Amin of Chak De! Fame has directed the first commercial that launched on television and went on air Saturday under the campaign.

The stories for the campaign were written by the creative team of Taproot Dentsu led by Pallavi Chakravarti as mentioned by the co-founder of the agency Agnello Dias who is also the creative chairperson of the Dentsu Aegis Network India. These stories were said to be inspired by real people and their journeys on Facebook’s platform.

The out-of-home advertisements for the Facebook campaign feature digital creators who leveraged the power of the Facebook platform to fulfil their aspirations. It includes Sanjyot Kheer from Your Food Lab, Kamiya Jani from Curly Tales, Madhura Bachal from Madhuras Recipe, Paula McGlynn and Sarang Sathaye from BhaDiPa, Chhavi Mittal and Mohit Hussein from SIT, Varun Pruthi and Maithili Thakur. This particular segment of the campaign has been created by Bharat Sikka.

This recent campaign was preceded by Facebook’s revamped and updated branding as announced by them in the month of November in 2019. A new company logo which distinguishes the app from that of the company itself was introduced.

Also, in recent news, Avinash Pant has been announced to have been appointed the Marketing Director for India to drive Facebook’s marketing efforts for its entire family of apps to the consumers.

Facebook’s Marketing Efforts In India

India accounted for a little over 10% of Facebook’s worldwide user base. As of now, there are over 260 million Facebook users in India alone, making it the leading country in terms of Facebook audience size. To put this into context, if India’s Facebook audience were a country then it would be ranked fourth in terms of the largest population worldwide.

Facebook as a global social media giant constantly keeps on updating their features whilst bringing out other offerings such as that of their newly launched dating service. As its quite impossible to make their users aware of these new additions and updates from their platform itself on a global scale, Facebook needs to launch 360-degree marketing campaigns such as these for gathering awareness.

Campaigns such as “More Together” work the best because they are very specific to the country which in this case happens to be India. Their decision to further translate these advertisements in various local languages of India is another win for them to spread their awareness message more evenly throughout our country.