BriefSocial MediaFacebook

Facebook May Have To Pay $3.50 Per Month To Millions of Users?

Social Media platforms have been banking on and gaining the personal information of millions of users. Nearly 98% of Facebook's revenue comes from advertising that is channelised based on personal preferences and needs of users. Now, users across many countries want such internet giants to pay back.

By Abhradeep Ghosh
26
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

LinkedIn Finally Rolls Out The Most Requested Feature By Users

Microsoft owned LinkedIn has recently been reported to have revamped its profile section with an amazing feature...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Google is Giving Microsoft a Taste of its Own Medicine

The latest version of the Microsoft Edge browser was launched about a month ago for Windows 10,...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook Without Mark Zuckerberg And Sheryl Sandberg?

Imagine Facebook without Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, the current CEO and COO of the world's largest...
Read more

Almost every internet tech giant, be it Facebook, Google or Twitter, has flourished by optimising and channelising their strategies that are largely derived from the personal information of billions of users that are on the platform. So far none of the users has gained any monetary benefit against their sensitive personal information that is either used, leaked, sold or hijacked by the platforms itself or their clients. Looks like, the table may turn soon!

A study that has been conducted recently highlights how people in various countries value their private information, and this could have a direct impact on the financial books of such internet giants who are largely banking and feasting upon such information.

Advertisements

it’s been recorded that the US users of the world’s largest social media platform Facebook seek $3.50 for sharing their contact information wherein in Germany, the users want Facebook to pay them about $8 per month for the same.

This unique and interesting study was conducted by the Technology Policy Institute (TPI) which is a U.S. based think tank. It is also first of its kind which attempts to quantify the value of online privacy and data. The habits of six countries, namely the United States, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Columbia and Argentina were taken into consideration to assess how much privacy is worth.

The study found Germans want to be paid more for letting technology platforms share their personal data with third-parties which was immediately followed by U.S. consumers.

According to the study, it has been observed that users have placed a higher bid for their financial information such as bank balance and biometric information such as fingerprint data in particular. The least valuable data for the people was that of the location.

The study also highlights that technological platforms would have to pay their users or consumers a monthly of, on an average, $8.44 to share their financial information, $7.56 to share their fingerprint information and $6.05 to read an individual’s texts and $5.80 to share information on cash withdrawals.

Advertisements
Source: Technology Policy Institute

Also, while the U.S. and German counterparts considered in the study preferred to not see advertisements on their phones, the Latin American consumers said that they do prefer to see ads on their smartphones.

Technology Versus Privacy in 2020

The past few years gave a very serious indication that technology platforms have repeatedly exploited their user’s privacy by collecting their data without giving a clear explanation.

It has become an issue of growing concern about how companies from technology platforms to retailers have been collecting and monetising personal data. Starting from Facebook Cambridge Analytica debacle, Google’s collision with EU-privacy regulations to Youtube’s data collection of users below 13, the U.S. regulators have repeatedly imposed hefty fines on these tech giants in hopes of keeping them in check. However, the problem keeps on growing as more and more incidents are coming out in the daylight. While states like California have already put a new privacy law in place, U.S. lawmakers and regulators are constantly working on federal privacy legislation.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sent a letter to four top U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday urging them not to pre-empt the state’s new privacy law with watered-down federal legislation.

The President and senior fellow at TPI, Scott Wallsten believes that differences in how much people value the privacy of different data types across countries will act as a suggestion if users in that region or country prefer weaker rules or stronger rules when it comes to privacy regulations.

The study believes that the quantification of the value of privacy is necessary for conducting any analysis of future proposed privacy policies.

As expected, Facebook has neither responded or reacted to users’ concerns who want the world’s largest social media platform that caters to over 2.49 billion users worldwide, compensate for their personal data. Whatsoever be the stand Facebook – along with other internet giants – may have the future for all the internet giants that are feasting on such data is going to be tough.

Previous articleGoogle Warns Users To Update Their Chrome Browser Right Away!
Next articleIndia Wants A Bigger Chunk of $100 Billion In Global Taxes Levied On Google, Facebook and Amazon

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Backed By Narayan Murthy, Jeff Bezos To Go After Zomato And Swiggy!

Just when Zomato and Swiggy thought that after the acquisition of UberEats by Zomato, the food delivery...
Read more
Brief

India Wants A Bigger Chunk of $100 Billion In Global Taxes Levied On Google, Facebook and Amazon

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It has been reportedly found out that India is adamantly pushing for a huge change at Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development...
Read more
Brief

Facebook May Have To Pay $3.50 Per Month To Millions of Users?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Almost every internet tech giant, be it Facebook, Google or Twitter, has flourished by optimising and channelising their strategies that are largely...
Read more
Brief

Google Warns Users To Update Their Chrome Browser Right Away!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are an active user of the Chrome browser, Google wants you to stop all the work and update Chrome browser,...
Read more
Brief

TikTok Owner ByteDance Gearing Up To Challenge Facebook, Apple And Amazon!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
ByteDance Inc. doesn’t want their massive success to go downhill after its blockbuster video app TikTok blew up in the social media...
Read more
Brief

Global Online Payment Frauds: Over $200 Billon Would Go Down The Drain In The Next 5 Years [REPORT]

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The online payment frauds are becoming a new nightmare for digital users and authorities as well. It has been estimated that a...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Backed By Narayan Murthy, Jeff Bezos To Go After Zomato And Swiggy!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Just when Zomato and Swiggy thought that after the acquisition of UberEats by Zomato, the food delivery market in India is going...
Read more

India Wants A Bigger Chunk of $100 Billion In Global Taxes Levied On Google, Facebook and Amazon

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It has been reportedly found out that India is adamantly pushing for a huge change at Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development...
Read more

Google Warns Users To Update Their Chrome Browser Right Away!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are an active user of the Chrome browser, Google wants you to stop all the work and update Chrome browser,...
Read more

TikTok Owner ByteDance Gearing Up To Challenge Facebook, Apple And Amazon!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
ByteDance Inc. doesn’t want their massive success to go downhill after its blockbuster video app TikTok blew up in the social media...
Read more

Global Online Payment Frauds: Over $200 Billon Would Go Down The Drain In The Next 5 Years [REPORT]

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The online payment frauds are becoming a new nightmare for digital users and authorities as well. It has been estimated that a...
Read more

Music Streaming Platforms In India: Gaana And JioSaavn Account For Over 50% Market Share!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Times owned Gaana emerged as the top music streaming platform in India. It outpaced all peers by accounting a whopping 30%...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.