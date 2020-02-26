New Study Reveals Gaana To Be The Leading Audio Streaming Platform!

The Times owned Gaana emerged as the top music streaming platform in India. It outpaced all peers by accounting a whopping 30% market share after garnering 150 million users in December 2019.

According to the study, Gaana controlled around 30% market share followed by JioSaavn that claimed the second position with a 24% share.

The OTT Audience Measurement Insight study which happens to be a first of its kind was launched jointly by Kantar and VTION recently. This study aims to bring forward the findings from a passive and continuous audience measurement service which is bound to bring streaming audio at par with Radio, TV, Print and Digital platforms.

When it came to attracting the young users in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, Spotify and Wynk Music captured 15% market share each. Google Play Music, Amazon Prime Music and YouTube Music, together, constituted about 17% of the market.

Key Findings From The Study

Gaana’s maximum market share in January came from Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru whereas, for JioSaavn Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai were the core markets.

Delhi and Mumbai led the market with a 25% share each followed by Kolkata and Bengaluru at 11% and 10% respectively in terms of number of users of an OTT audio streaming platform

Mumbai owned a whopping 44% market share when it came to audio consumption through OTT streaming platforms. It was followed by Delhi at 24% and other cities – Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad at 17%.

OTT audio streaming peaks between 9PM and 9.30PM over weekends, almost making it the new prime time.

Listeners spent a total of 63 minutes per day on Gaana, 49 minutes on Jio Saavn and 40 minutes and 39 minutes per day on Google Play Music and Wynk respectively in January.

A total of 13 million people hooked to audio OTT apps in January.

The findings was derived based on the response collected from over 9,000 males and females of 18+ age group across nine cities in India.

The study also highlighted the fact that these OTT audio streaming players seemed to have built unique core audiences and that these audiences have certain unique nuances pertaining to content consumption.

Way Forward For OTT Audio Streaming Platforms In 2020

The founder & CEO of VTIONTM, Manoj Dawane said that he believes audio is a fast-growing media segment in India with lots of entertainment and engagement comprising of OTT Platforms, Broadcast Radio and Podcasting as of today. Adding to his comments, the Managing Director, Insights Division and Chief Strategy Officer of Kantar South Asia, Hemant Mehta indicated that the year 2020 will clearly be the ‘The Battle for the ear’ for these audio streaming platforms.

The study also points to the fact that modern listeners are completely spoilt for numerous choices when it comes to consuming audio content and therefore they wouldn’t give it a second thought to move to a different platform to fulfil their entertainment needs as such. The OTT audio streaming platforms have completely shaken up the music distribution industry and therefore, it is brewing an intense competition between them and traditional Radio.

It is being believed by Kantar and VTION that a well-defined and unbiased independent measurement system such as this study will most definitely help marketers, platform owners and content owners grow as they will be able to drive relevance, program meaningfully and target audiences effectively.