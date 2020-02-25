BriefMobile

Warren Buffett Acquires An iPhone, And It’s Huge Technological Upgrade For Him!

Warren Buffett, the man who needs no introduction, has finally ditched his $30 flip phone he was using for ages. But what's more interesting is the fact that he settled with Apple iPhone, something he didn't use the one even after getting it as a gift from Tim Cook. As he moved on to iPhone 11, let's understand why it's a kind of big deal.

By Abhradeep Ghosh
Yes, you read it right; Warren Buffett has acquired an iPhone, finally!

One of the world’s richest people on earth and the Chief Executive Officer of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett has finally disclosed quite an interesting detail about his life. Famously called as Oracle of Omaha Warren has finally got himself an iPhone leaving behind a bargain flip phone that he has used for many years. He made this admission on CNBC’s Monday morning interview. Seems like Buffet has finally managed to reverse one of his oldest lifestyles choices.

He also revealed in the interview that he had been given a lot of iPhones over the course of time, including those given by Apple’s Chief Operating Officer Tim Cook. He happened to mention that he’s now using an iPhone 11. However, for everyone who happens to be curious about details, a major crucial bit of information seemed to be left out. It is not entirely known whether Warren Buffett is using an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

To all the Apple fans out there it becomes a really important question that needs figuring out. It needs to be discovered whether he’s using the iPhone 11 Pro for its distinctive triple-camera technology or if the regular iPhone 11’s the high-quality performance is sufficient for his tech-related tastes. On the interview, Buffet revealed that he mostly uses it for basic functions such as making calls, therefore it will be same to assume that he doesn’t give much thought about the nitty-gritty details of the kind of smartphone he’s using as long as it gets the job done.

Warren Buffet is well known to everyone for his simple ways of living. And, more interestingly, his reservations against the tech stocks he distanced himself for many years. Even after making his first-ever tech investment only in 2017 that attracted the eyeballs of almost every investors and thought leader, Warren Buffett didnt ditch his old school flip phone.

Therefore, this minor change of upgrading his old-timey phone to a brand new piece of smartphones comes across as a huge monumental paradigm shift. Before shifting to his new iPhone 11, he was using an old-timey flip phone called the Sony SCH-U320 which can be bought for less than $30. It is quite amusing as well as impressive that the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, the company which owns more than five per cent of Apple took so long to make this change.

It is being believed that it’s a good thing that he shifted to an iPhone from his old-timey flip phone. He could have easily fallen prey to the new hip revivals of flip phones in the form of foldable such as Samsung’s Galaxy Z or Motorola’s new Razr with steep price points starting from $1,500 even though he can totally afford them unlike us.

What can we learn from Warren Buffet’s lifestyle choices?

Warren Buffet is a man of simple choices when it comes to his lifestyle. He believes in living humbly with modesty as opposed to what someone might think of living as if he or she possessed the amount of wealth that the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has acquired over time.

As of today, aged 89, Warren Buffet’s net worth stands at a whopping $87.5 Billion according to Forbes. He has always been very open when it came to giving others advice and opinions to duplicate the kind of success that he has received in his life. Some of them could be read over here.

