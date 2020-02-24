Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Too High A Price For Too Much Risk?

Samsung recently kicked off the preorders of Galaxy Z Flip smartphone – the first vertical foldable smartphone from the company. Soon enough, Samsung had to add a ‘Sold Out’ message on their official India website for their new ‘Galaxy Z Flip’.

The Korean smartphone major has price tagged the premium device with a whopping Rs. 1.10 lakh. Despite the exhausting price of Galaxy Flip Z it went out of stock within minutes during its pre-order sale in India on Friday. Samsung will be releasing the Galaxy Z Flip phone starting February 26.

This premium-priced smartphone from Smartphone is a return of the much-loved flip-phone design like that of the old days. It is, however, still not clear how many of these foldable phones had been made available for pre-order in India.

Retail outlets which were accepting pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip also reportedly have run out of stock. The Galaxy Z Flip’s second round of pre-order sale will be kicked off on February 28 and deliveries for that will begin in March. Buyers from Samsung’s official online store are to be offered premium ‘white-glove’ delivery according to the company

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes loaded with some really interesting features. It is believed by the company that the hinge in Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is better than the one seen on the Galaxy Fold from last year. It has also been claimed by Samsung that they have made fibres to keep the dust-out. The other specifications include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 8GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. A camera of 12 megapixels exists on the outside of the phone as well.

There’s also a 10-megapixel camera on the inside in shape of a hole-punch cutout. The battery comes with a power of 3,300mAH and has been said to support 15W fast charging. The phone runs on One UI 2.0 which is based on the Android 10 out of the box and besides this, the phone seems to lack a headphone jack but happens to have a pair of stereo loudspeakers tuned by AKG.

Galaxy Flip Z: Should You Flip Now?

It is a complete no brainer that the iconic flip phone happens to be mostly associated with Motorola. Recently Motorola also came up with their revamped version of their flip smartphone known as Motorola Razr (2020). Now with the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung has gone to war with the likes of Motorola.

It is safe to say that reviewers of the ‘flip segment’ of smartphones still believe that there are huge rooms for improvement in the smartphones. In case of the Motorola, a popular tech reviewer from the Verge happens to believe that Motorola’s Razr fails to meet even a basic level of competence when it comes to the camera and battery life. Therefore, if the phone didn’t fold, he wouldn’t recommend it at one-sixth of its current price.

Similarly, when it came to reviewing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, it was mentioned that Samsung has made smart interventions, but there are still places where Samsung is trying to make incremental revenue at the expense of user experience. The phone pushes oneself toward services like Microsoft OneDrive, pop-ups prompt for Samsung Pay, and it even puts ads into a section of the phone dialer.

However, even with the scope of huge improvements, the flip series of smartphones are drawing a lot of attention from the consumers because of the nostalgic design that reminds everyone of the good old days. It certainly feels the best of the future features packed in with the feel-good design of the past.