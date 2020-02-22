World’s Top 10 Most-Subscribed YouTube Channels 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the world’s top 10 most subscribed YouTube channels in 2020. With 129 million subscribers, India’s music record label T-Series is the world’s most subscribed, most viewed YouTube channel.

March 2019 was the first time when T-Series overtook PewDiePie to become the world’s number 1 YouTube channel in terms of subscriber base. As of February 2020, over 103 million people have subscribed to PewDiePie on YouTube.

With 73.7 million subscribers, Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes is the world’s 3rd most-subscribed channel and second most-viewed channel on YouTube. The channel has been making educational and entertaining videos for kids since 1 Sep 2006.

About YouTube

YouTube is the world’s largest video-sharing platform, headquartered in San Bruno, California, United States. On 14 February 2005, YouTube was co-founded by three former PayPal employees – Chad Hurley, Steve Chen, and Jawed Karim.

On 23 April 2005, the “Me at the zoo” was the very first video uploaded on YouTube by one of the co-founders Jawed Karim. Interestingly, only after 18 months of its launch, in October 2006 to be precise, Google bought YouTube for $1.65 billion. The company now operates as one of Google’s subsidiaries.

Today, YouTube is localised in over 100 countries and can be accessed in 80 different languages.

Currently, YouTube has over 2 billion monthly active users – that’s almost one-third of all people on the Internet. However, over 1 billion hours of videos are being watched on Youtube every day, which helps to generate billions of views. Over 30 million daily visitors make YouTube one of the fastest growing video sharing platforms, which is constantly being challenged by another internet behemoth, Facebook.

