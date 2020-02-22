Top 10 Most-Followed Indian Twitter Accounts 2020

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the top 10 most followed Twitter accounts in India in 2020. Interestingly, six out of top 10 are Bollywood actors. The current Prime Minister Narendra Modi tops the list of most followed Indians on Twitter, with 53.15 million followers as of February 2020.

Region India Source Twitter Graph ID 663

One must note that Modi is first and only Indian to have over 50 million followers on Twitter.

Amitabh Bachchan (Twitter handle @SrBachchan) is being followed by 40.14 million people as of 2020, making him the second-most followed Indian on Twitter. Mr Bachchan is also India’s first Bollywood actor to have over 40 million followers.

Shahrukh Khan, having 39.87 million followers, is the second most popular Indian celebrity on Twitter. Salman Khan closing the gap with 39.23 million followers.

Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) is the first Indian Cricketer to have more than 33.8 million followers on Twitter as of February 2020.

About Twitter, Inc.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is a global social networking platform, created on March 21, 2006, by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams. The company is based in San Francisco, California, and has more than 35 offices around the world.

Twitter is a microblogging website/app where people around the world share their thoughts by posting a Tweet which includes text, images, videos, gifs. Initially, the Tweet limit was restricted to 140 characters, but on November 7, 2017, the company doubled its Tweet limit to 280 characters for all languages except Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

In 2013, Twitter emerged as one of the ten most-visited websites on the Internet and has been described as “the SMS of the Internet”.

On November 6, 2013, Twitter priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $26 per share, which closed at $44.90 next day, giving the company a valuation of over $31 billion.

As of 2019, Twitter is ranked 41 of the top 500 websites on the web, Alexa web traffic analysis.

