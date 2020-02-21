BriefCompaniesGamesMicrosoft

Microsoft, Xbox, and One Small Mistake: Loss of $1 Billion

Microsoft incurred the loss of a whopping $1 billion due to a small design flaw in one of the most successful products, Xbox 360. In his latest book, Robbie Bach, the former head of Microsoft's Entertainment & Devices Decision reveals some stunning facts.

By Khushi Rebekah
35
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 3

Microsoft Warns Millions of Windows 10 Users, And It’s Scary!

Microsoft’s Windows 10 update worries seem to haven’t stopped even after they started to secretly offer Windows...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Microsoft Study Reveals Indians Have Become Less Digitally Civilised Than The Previous Years!

With the coming age of digital boom in India, more and more people have been gaining access...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook Falls Prey To Coronavirus: Cancels Global Marketing Summit 2020

The deadly Coronavirus outbreak seems to have now become the primary cause of the cancellation of another...
Read more
Khushi Rebekahhttp://dazeinfo.com

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) needs no introduction as it is one of the oldest players in tech space and dominated the industry undisputedly for almost two decades when it comes to valuation. However, the enormous public image comes with great responsibility. While Microsoft’s have added many feathers in its cap over the years, it’s their blunders that generate more attention.

Whopping $1 billion is the amount the company lost due to a mistake it made with one of the successful products. And, it all started with the launch of Xbox.

Advertisements

At the beginning of the Millenium, Microsoft forayed into the gaming console market with its brand Xbox. The sub-brand debuted towards the end of 2001 with the Xbox gaming console. This was a first in the American gaming market after the only other American company offering consoles discontinued their product in 1996.

The first generation of the Xbox sold well and created the potential for expansion. 4 years later, in 2005, the Xbox 360 was launched, marking the beginning of the second generation of the gaming console.

The market was competitive with the likes of PlayStation and Nintendo Wii, both well-seasoned gaming brands, as competitors that were also working on launching a new generation of their products.

Microsoft, however, managed to release the Xbox 360 a year before its competitors due to successful test runs.

The Red Ring of Death: a Major Setback

Despite a successful trial period, the consoles presented a widespread problem once they had been in the market for a few months.

Advertisements

Many users reported running into the “Red Ring of Death” (RRoD) which appeared around the console’s power button after which the console would shut down and not start back up.

In his book, “Xbox Revisited: A Gameplan for Corporate and Civic Renewal,” Robbie Bach, the then head of Microsoft’s Entertainment & Devices Decision, opens up about how the company dealt with this problem.

Because the RRoD was not a problem engineers encountered during the testing period, the company was at a loss for how to deal with this problem.

Eventually, Microsoft resorted to extending the warranty of the product to 3 years and replaced every Xbox that ran into this problem.

Through the book, Bach reveals that coming to this decision was extremely difficult for the team responsible for solving this issue, which included him.

Investigations, however, proved futile and no apparent pattern emerged among the affected devices, such as being a part of the same production batch.

Bach writes that the decision was the biggest one he had to make in the two decades he worked at Microsoft.

Loss of $1 Billion: The Culprit

The problem users ran into turned out to be the result of overheating.

It was inferred that the design of the Xbox 360 was such that it didn’t allow for proper heat elimination and consistently prevented the system from cooling down during use. This also explained why the issue did not turn up during tests.

Bach reveals that this was a huge oversight on the part of the company, as the design of the outer shell of the Xbox 360 took precedence over its efficiency. This was a conscious decision on the part of the company due to the bulky look of the previous model.

Due to the flaw in the design of Xbox 360, Microsoft could do little to fix the problem in the current edition of the product, making resorting to replacing items their only option. This decision ultimately cost the company around $1 billion, a larger than normal sum usually required to fix product issues.

Microsoft then worked to come up with a better design for the Xbox 360 ‘S’, the successor to the Xbox 360. This console launched 5 years later in 2010.

While the issue made a huge dent in the company’s reputation at the time, the Xbox has recovered its credibility and had an estimated 64 million monthly active users in Q4 2019.

Microsoft also announced the fourth generation of the gaming console, the Xbox Series X, which is set for a late 2020 launch. The closest competitor Sony PlayStation 5 is also set to launch around the same time. Both companies boast of many new features that will come with the new products. Based on preliminary info, experts believe the Ps5 will have better performance, but given Microsoft’s long-standing prowess, it can be hoped that nothing like the RRoD plagues users once again.

Previous articleFacebook Without Mark Zuckerberg And Sheryl Sandberg?
Next articleInstagram Valuation by Year

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Microsoft, Xbox, and One Small Mistake: Loss of $1 Billion

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) needs no introduction as it is one of the oldest players in tech space...
Read more
Brief

Facebook Without Mark Zuckerberg And Sheryl Sandberg?

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Imagine Facebook without Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, the current CEO and COO of the world's largest online social media network having...
Read more
Brief

Essential Email Marketing Features for eStore Owners That Generate Guaranteed ROI

Aarzu Khan - 0
Email marketing is essential and is a significant part of current digital strategies. Email marketing reigns supreme when you need to enhance...
Read more
Brief

Microsoft Subdomains Have A Massive Security Loophole, Leading To Cyber Attacks!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
A security researcher has pointed out the fact that Microsoft’s thousands of subdomains are prone to many vulnerabilities which can be taken...
Read more
Brief

SoftBank On Uneven Grounds With Vision Fund 2: Spent $2.5 Billion To Boost Confidence

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp seems to be highly optimistic about the investment scenario worldwide even after a few...
Read more
Brief

Apple To Launch A New iPhone On 31st March To Take Competitors By Surprise

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
A surprise launch of a new Apple iPhone, dubbed as iPhone SE 2, may take place soon. Much has been speculated and...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Facebook Without Mark Zuckerberg And Sheryl Sandberg?

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Imagine Facebook without Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, the current CEO and COO of the world's largest online social media network having...
Read more

Essential Email Marketing Features for eStore Owners That Generate Guaranteed ROI

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Email marketing is essential and is a significant part of current digital strategies. Email marketing reigns supreme when you need to enhance...
Read more

Microsoft Subdomains Have A Massive Security Loophole, Leading To Cyber Attacks!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
A security researcher has pointed out the fact that Microsoft’s thousands of subdomains are prone to many vulnerabilities which can be taken...
Read more

SoftBank On Uneven Grounds With Vision Fund 2: Spent $2.5 Billion To Boost Confidence

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp seems to be highly optimistic about the investment scenario worldwide even after a few...
Read more

Apple To Launch A New iPhone On 31st March To Take Competitors By Surprise

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
A surprise launch of a new Apple iPhone, dubbed as iPhone SE 2, may take place soon. Much has been speculated and...
Read more

Paytm And PhonePe Will Spend Jaw-Dropping Amount On Marketing Efforts In 2020

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It has recently been reported that Paytm and PhonePe which are leading digital payment companies of India have combined allocated a humongous...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.