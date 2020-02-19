BriefInternet

Microsoft Subdomains Have A Massive Security Loophole, Leading To Cyber Attacks!

Microsoft subdomains are being sued for broadcasting spammy content, attacks and various other cyber attacks as pointed out by a researcher. What's more concerning that despite notifying the company multipole times, vulnerability is fixed only in 5% - 10% subdomains .

By Abhradeep Ghosh
19
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 3

Microsoft Warns Millions of Windows 10 Users, And It’s Scary!

Microsoft’s Windows 10 update worries seem to haven’t stopped even after they started to secretly offer Windows...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Microsoft Study Reveals Indians Have Become Less Digitally Civilised Than The Previous Years!

With the coming age of digital boom in India, more and more people have been gaining access...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook Falls Prey To Coronavirus: Cancels Global Marketing Summit 2020

The deadly Coronavirus outbreak seems to have now become the primary cause of the cancellation of another...
Read more
Abhradeep Ghoshhttps://dazeinfo.com/
Marketing professional in making with a passion for acquiring knowledge in the tech and internet domain to further advance my understanding of the booming start-up culture in India.

A security researcher has pointed out the fact that Microsoft’s thousands of subdomains are prone to many vulnerabilities which can be taken advantage of. These subdomains can be hijacked and used for attacks against their own employees, users or for showing them spammy content according to him.

Michel Gaschet, the security researchers, is also a developer for NIC.gp brought this issue to light. Whilst in an interview with ZDNet, he mentioned that he has been reporting these subdomains to Microsoft for the past three years. However, either most of his reporting has been repeatedly been ignored or Microsoft has been fixing some of them silently. He believes that these subdomains have misconfigured DNS records.

Advertisements

Gaschet also privately shared a list of 117 microsoft.com subdomains, he reported to Microsoft last year, with ZDNet. The security researcher said he reported 21 msn.com subdomains that were vulnerable to hijacks to Microsoft in 2017 and then another 142 misconfigured microsoft.com subdomains in 2019.

Source: ZDnet

However, only 5-10% of all the subdomains he collectively reported were addressed and fixed by Microsoft whereas the others still remain misconfigured. It was noticed by him that subdomains such as cloud.microsoft.com and account.dpedge.microsft are more prioritised over the others as they are big. Hence, the other subdomains remain exposed to hijacking vulnerabilities.

These subdomains which are vulnerable to potential hijacks are because of basic misconfigurations in their respective DNS entries. A 2014 blog post from Detecify in 2014 explained the same in-depth.

“The root cause/mistake is a forgotten DNS entry pointing to something that doesn’t exist anymore, or never existed, like a typo in the DNS entry content,” Gaschet told ZDNet.

These misconfigured subdomains stayed the same because Microsoft never had to deal with any problems even though they were very much a sweet spot for attacking. In a hypothetical situation, an overly malicious attacker could have possibly taken over one of these subdomains whilst prompting Microsoft users to log in through a phishing page and collect their login credentials. Luckily enough Microsoft, no such malicious and dangerous attacker or group noticed this loophole but on the other hand, there are some who figured it out.

Advertisements
Source: ZDNet

It was reportedly pointed out on Twitter by Gaschet that one spam group figured out that they could hijack Microsoft’s subdomains and therefore, boost their spammy content by hosting it on a reputable domain.

Several ads for Indonesian poker casinos on at least four legitimate Microsoft subdomains were spotted which included portal.ds.microsoft.com, perfect10.microsoft.com, ies.global.microsoft.com, and blog-ambassadors.microsoft.com. Gaschet says these spammy advertisements are still very much active.

Microsoft has been reached out to for a comment regarding the same but we are still to be heard back from.

Microsoft’s Take On These Security Loopholes

One of the possible reasons as guessed by Gaschet that Microsoft is still not prioritizing these subdomain fixes could be because of the fact that the company’s bug bounty program doesn’t yet include these ‘subdomain’ takeovers’.

Therefore, the reporting of such issues get lined up way down in their priority list despite these issues being very severe. Microsoft, the multinational tech behemoth has been asked to revamp how it manages its DNS records, wherein lies the source of most of these misconfigurations by Gaschet.

It’s high time that Microsoft takes notice of this problem as it is easier to get rid of it while alarms are still going off and not after the situation has worsened.

Previous articleSoftBank On Uneven Grounds With Vision Fund 2: Spent $2.5 Billion To Boost Confidence

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Microsoft Subdomains Have A Massive Security Loophole, Leading To Cyber Attacks!

A security researcher has pointed out the fact that Microsoft’s thousands of subdomains are prone to many...
Read more
Brief

SoftBank On Uneven Grounds With Vision Fund 2: Spent $2.5 Billion To Boost Confidence

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp seems to be highly optimistic about the investment scenario worldwide even after a few...
Read more
Brief

Apple To Launch A New iPhone On 31st March To Take Competitors By Surprise

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
A surprise launch of a new Apple iPhone, dubbed as iPhone SE 2, may take place soon. Much has been speculated and...
Read more
Brief

Paytm And PhonePe Will Spend Jaw-Dropping Amount On Marketing Efforts In 2020

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It has recently been reported that Paytm and PhonePe which are leading digital payment companies of India have combined allocated a humongous...
Read more
Brief

SEO Secret: Meta Description Drives More Clicks Than Title, Reveals Study!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are a digital marketer in 2020 or someone who takes a keen interest in consumer behaviour, you’d be shocked with...
Read more
Brief

Chrome Had More Than 500 Harmful Extensions: Users Beware!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Google is committed to providing a clean, safe and enhanced internet experience through its Chrome browser. In a bid to do so,...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

SoftBank On Uneven Grounds With Vision Fund 2: Spent $2.5 Billion To Boost Confidence

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp seems to be highly optimistic about the investment scenario worldwide even after a few...
Read more

Apple To Launch A New iPhone On 31st March To Take Competitors By Surprise

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
A surprise launch of a new Apple iPhone, dubbed as iPhone SE 2, may take place soon. Much has been speculated and...
Read more

Paytm And PhonePe Will Spend Jaw-Dropping Amount On Marketing Efforts In 2020

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
It has recently been reported that Paytm and PhonePe which are leading digital payment companies of India have combined allocated a humongous...
Read more

SEO Secret: Meta Description Drives More Clicks Than Title, Reveals Study!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are a digital marketer in 2020 or someone who takes a keen interest in consumer behaviour, you’d be shocked with...
Read more

Chrome Had More Than 500 Harmful Extensions: Users Beware!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Google is committed to providing a clean, safe and enhanced internet experience through its Chrome browser. In a bid to do so,...
Read more

Why Zuckerberg Endorsing A Move That Could Be Bad For Facebook!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been under the radar of several governmental institutions and privacy regulators for their overly alarming activities related to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.