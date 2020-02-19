More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents Adobe quarterly Digital Media revenue by offerings, starting from fiscal Q1 2018 to the recently completed quarter. Adobe revenue from Digital Media segment reached an all-time high of $2078.05 million in FY Q4 2019. A whopping 83.7% of that came from the creative cloud services. The company recorded an impressive 19.9% YoY growth in its Creative Cloud revenue in Q4 2019, totalling $1738.76 million.

The flagship of Adobe’s Digital Media business is Creative Cloud – a cloud-based subscription service that allows members to use the company’s creative products integrated with cloud-delivered services across desktop, web and mobile devices.

Adobe Creative Cloud revenue in Q2 2019 increased 22% YoY to $1,594 million, primarily due to the increase in subscription revenue associated with Creative Cloud offerings.

Adobe Document Cloud revenue also increased an appreciable 31% YoY in Q4 2019, to a record-high $339.27 million.

The Document Cloud is a cloud-based subscription offering which includes Adobe Acrobat DC, Adobe Sign, Adobe Scan and other Document Cloud apps and services that work standalone or integrate with users’ existing productivity apps, processes and systems.

About Adobe, Inc.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) (formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated ) is an American multinational computer software company. Adobe was founded in December 1982 by Charles Geschke and John Warnock.

Prior to co-founding Adobe, Charles Geschke and John Warnock were working at Xerox‘s Palo Alto Research Center (PARC). At PARC, Geschke and Warnock, together invented a page description language (PDL), which provided a means to describe complex forms like typefaces electronically – called Interpress. They tried almost for two years to convince Xerox management to turn Interpress into a commercial product but failed. Later, they both left Xerox and co-found Adobe Systems.

Adobe was originally incorporated in California in October 1983 and later in May 1997, it was reincorporated in Delaware.

Adobe is best known for Adobe Flash, Adobe Photoshop, Acrobat Reader, the Portable Document Format (PDF), and Adobe Creative Suite, Adobe Creative Cloud.

On August 20, 1986, Adobe went for Initial public offering, at a split-adjusted share price of US$.17. It was the first time in 1999 when Adobe’s annual revenue crossed $1 billion mark.

On October 3, 2018, Adobe officially changed its name from Adobe Systems Incorporated to Adobe Inc. The company’s business is organized into three reportable segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing.

Adobe currently stands at No. 339 on 2019 Fortune 500 list of companies, up from No. 443 in 2017

Here are some interesting facts about Adobe.

