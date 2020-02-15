BriefSocial Media

Facebook Falls Prey To Coronavirus: Cancels Global Marketing Summit 2020

By Abhradeep Ghosh
7
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

BREAKING: GSMA Calls Off MWC 2020!

Update 1: February 12, 2020 GSMA, the organisation that operates Mobile World Congress, aka...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Elon Musk To Launch High-Speed Internet And Revolutionise The Industry!

Elon Musk needs no introduction in the world of technology as he spearheads one of the most...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Dark web Is Proving To Be A Nightmare For Credit/Debit Card Holders!

The average internet user might not have heard about the ‘dark web’ but to all the techies...
Read more
Abhradeep Ghoshhttp://dazeinfo.com/
Marketing professional in making with a passion for acquiring knowledge in the tech and internet domain to further advance my understanding of the booming start-up culture in India.

The deadly Coronavirus outbreak seems to have now become the primary cause of the cancellation of another major global business conference as reported by major news outlets. Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has cancelled its Global Marketing Summit 2020 which was slated to take place in San Francisco, California next month.

The Global Marketing Summit by Facebook is an event conducted every year by the Facebook Marketing Partnership Team. In this flagship event of theirs, they share their key product roadmaps, the latest trends, and opportunities for growth.

The theme of the Global Partner Summit by Facebook always revolves around on how to build powerful products than those that already exist and offer more frictionless solutions for advertisers and marketers alike. Facebook always brings and hosts all the leading advertising and creative technology companies, media agencies, and consulting firms from around the world to discuss how they could create exponential value for advertisers and consumers alike by connecting, collaborating, and creating together during this event.

Advertisements

This year the Global Marketing Summit by Facebook was scheduled for March 9-12 at the Moscone Center which was expected to be attended by approximately 5,000 attendees but was cancelled as a cautionary measure considering the public health risks related to the Coronavirus outbreak as mentioned by a Facebook spokesperson.

However, Facebook also reportedly said that they would surely be committed to holding the event in the future.

Implications of the Coronavirus Outbreak on Businesses Worldwide

Facebook’s cancellation of their Global Marketing Summit 2020 wasn’t the first victim of the implications of the deadly outbreak of the Coronavirus. On Thursday, the organiser of the world’s biggest phone show ‘Mobile World Congress’ 2020 cancelled their mega event as well which was set to take place in Barcelona.

Other events that have been postponed or cancelled amid the fears of the spreading of the outbreak include the Chinese Grand Prix, the Black Hat information security conference’s Asia summit; London Metal Exchange’s annual Asian gathering in Hong Kong and Art Basel’s annual art fair in Hong Kong. Elon Musk’s Tesla factories in China have also reportedly shut down amid this health crisis thus putting a halt to their operations. Similarly, India’s smartphone market has also become the victim of the outbreak as major factories in China have put a halt to production.

The novel coronavirus that originated in the Wuhan area of China in December 2019 has spread to over 25 countries, raising safety concerns globally. Apart from the increasing rate of infection and death tolls arising from the outbreak, it has also started becoming a central cause of disruption for major businesses worldwide. While some Economists believe the current level of disruption is manageable if the number of new coronavirus cases begins to slow, and China’s factories reopen soon, others believe the result of the current implication will be an obvious fleeting hit to the Chinese economy in the first quarter and therefore, put a huge dent in global growth. Therefore, it is essential that we do everything that could be done to eliminate this outbreak as fast as we can. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.

Advertisements
Previous articleFacebooks Dating App In Hot Water Amid Privacy Issues

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Facebook Falls Prey To Coronavirus: Cancels Global Marketing Summit 2020

The deadly Coronavirus outbreak seems to have now become the primary cause of the cancellation of another...
Read more
Brief

Facebooks Dating App In Hot Water Amid Privacy Issues

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The much-anticipated Facebook dating app finds itself in a tough spot. Facebook had to call off the launch of their dating service...
Read more
Brief

End Of Privacy For Social Media And Messaging Platforms Users In India!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Soon enough major social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and TikTok as well as messaging apps such as Whatsapp might have...
Read more
Brief

The Manufacturing of Smartphones In India Could Come To A Complete Halt!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India smartphone industry has started to feel the ripple effects of the deadly coronavirus infection which in China has forced several factories...
Read more
Apple

Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft Can’t Hide Acquisition Data Anymore

Khushi Rebekah - 0
The big five of the tech industry Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google’s parent...
Read more
Brief

India To Be A Digital Engineering Services Market Frontrunner By 2025

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India, over the past decade, has transformed at an immense pace from being a cost centre for global technology companies to ultimately...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Facebooks Dating App In Hot Water Amid Privacy Issues

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
The much-anticipated Facebook dating app finds itself in a tough spot. Facebook had to call off the launch of their dating service...
Read more

End Of Privacy For Social Media And Messaging Platforms Users In India!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Soon enough major social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and TikTok as well as messaging apps such as Whatsapp might have...
Read more

The Manufacturing of Smartphones In India Could Come To A Complete Halt!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India smartphone industry has started to feel the ripple effects of the deadly coronavirus infection which in China has forced several factories...
Read more

Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft Can’t Hide Acquisition Data Anymore

Apple Khushi Rebekah - 0
The big five of the tech industry Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google’s parent...
Read more

India To Be A Digital Engineering Services Market Frontrunner By 2025

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India, over the past decade, has transformed at an immense pace from being a cost centre for global technology companies to ultimately...
Read more

BREAKING: GSMA Calls Off MWC 2020!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Update 1: February 12, 2020 GSMA, the organisation that operates Mobile World Congress, aka MWC, has decided to call...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.