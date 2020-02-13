CompaniesAppleBriefGoogleInternet

Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft Can’t Hide Acquisition Data Anymore

By Khushi Rebekah
1
0

Must Read

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

BREAKING: GSMA Calls Off MWC 2020!

Update 1: February 12, 2020 GSMA, the organisation that operates Mobile World Congress, aka...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Paytm Aims To Onboard 10 Million New Merchants In 2020: Vijay Shekhar [Interview]

Two days back Paytm, India's largest mobile payment platform, launched first of its kind all-in-one POS device...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Elon Musk To Launch High-Speed Internet And Revolutionise The Industry!

Elon Musk needs no introduction in the world of technology as he spearheads one of the most...
Read more
Khushi Rebekahhttp://dazeinfo.com

The big five of the tech industry Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – which are accused of silently acquiring small but promising companies time to time in a bid to kill competition are in trouble.

Big tech has been under scrutiny for a long time now, for various reasons. One of the most recurrent issues within this discourse has been the large imbalance in the number of customers between big tech companies and smaller tech companies. This immense market dominance has led regulatory bodies to question the fairness of competition within the tech industry.

While attempts to study this have been taking shape for a while now, the efforts finally seem to have culminated into something potentially concrete. On Tuesday, the Foreign Trade Commission (FTC) ordered the 5 tech giants to disclose complete acquisition data from 2010 – 2019.

Advertisements

Killer Acquisitions

The data that the FTC is hoping to derive from this information is whether any small acquisitions, which did not mandate reporting to an antitrust regulatory body, was made to nip emerging competition in the bud.

Such acquisitions are known as killer acquisitions. A bigger company buys a competitor they see as potentially threatening to eradicate all chances of that company overtaking the already established company’s popularity and market dominance.

For the moment, the requested data will only be used for research purposes, according to FTC chair Joseph Simons. But Simons also stated in no unclear terms that the findings of said research could lead to enforcement if the need arises.

When reached out to for comments on the subject by The New York Times, most of the companies on the panel didn’t respond. A Microsoft spokesperson said the company was “looking forward to working with the FTC to answer their questions.”

Acquisitions in the past decade

All giants under the lens have an overwhelming number of worldwide consumers and an equally overwhelming amount of capital.

Advertisements

Including the acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp, Facebooks has acquired about 78 companies in the past decade. Zuckerberg has expressed his views on Facebook’s acquisition criteria, stating that acquisitions are generally made on the basis of talent. Meaning to say, Facebook acquires companies with innovative ideas and technology, to possibly become the pioneer of as many groundbreaking releases as possible.

Google’s acquisitions have mainly been focused on cloud computing and AI. According to security filings, its parent company spent $1 billion on various small acquisitions in 2019.

Microsoft’s 2019 acquisitions were similar, coming in $1.6 billion. Microsoft has also been dropping continuous hints about its eagerness to bring about the next big change in the tech industry.

Big tech has also been criticised for misusing user data or tampering with products to promote themselves.

Facebook has a total of over 2.5 billion monthly active users. Google offers a wide range of services ranging from browsing to music. Gmail is one of the most used email services in the world. Microsoft’s net income in 2019 clocked in at $39.2 billion. In 2018, Apple’s net revenue was at its highest, and Amazon has been steadily extending its services to various regions of the world. Most recently, Bezos spoke of his high hopes from Amazon’s Brazilian consumers, as Prime recently became available in the South American country.

Previous articleIndia To Be A Digital Engineering Services Market Frontrunner By 2025

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

AppleKhushi Rebekah - 0

Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft Can’t Hide Acquisition Data Anymore

The big five of the tech industry Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com...
Read more
Brief

India To Be A Digital Engineering Services Market Frontrunner By 2025

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India, over the past decade, has transformed at an immense pace from being a cost centre for global technology companies to ultimately...
Read more
Brief

BREAKING: GSMA Calls Off MWC 2020!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Update 1: February 12, 2020 GSMA, the organisation that operates Mobile World Congress, aka MWC, has decided to call...
Read more
Brief

WhatsApp Users: From 200 Million To 2 Billion In Just 7 Years

Neeraj M - 0
Facebook has announced that the number of WhatsApp users worldwide has reached 2 billion. At the same time the social media giant,...
Read more
Brief

Paytm Launches A New Feature To Automate Monthly Subscription Based Payments and Other Bills!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India’s online payments and e-commerce giant Paytm has recently introduced a new feature that’s definitely going to make our lives easier. Under...
Read more
Brief

Few Popular Third-Party iOS and Mac Email Apps Selling Users’ Private Data!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are someone who is heavily relied on Apple’s iOS and Mac third party emailing apps to communicate crucial pieces of...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

India To Be A Digital Engineering Services Market Frontrunner By 2025

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India, over the past decade, has transformed at an immense pace from being a cost centre for global technology companies to ultimately...
Read more

BREAKING: GSMA Calls Off MWC 2020!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Update 1: February 12, 2020 GSMA, the organisation that operates Mobile World Congress, aka MWC, has decided to call...
Read more

WhatsApp Users: From 200 Million To 2 Billion In Just 7 Years

Brief Neeraj M - 0
Facebook has announced that the number of WhatsApp users worldwide has reached 2 billion. At the same time the social media giant,...
Read more

Paytm Launches A New Feature To Automate Monthly Subscription Based Payments and Other Bills!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India’s online payments and e-commerce giant Paytm has recently introduced a new feature that’s definitely going to make our lives easier. Under...
Read more

Few Popular Third-Party iOS and Mac Email Apps Selling Users’ Private Data!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are someone who is heavily relied on Apple’s iOS and Mac third party emailing apps to communicate crucial pieces of...
Read more

Decoding The Profile Of An Average Gamer

Brief Neeraj M - 0
We’ve always thought that the typical profile of an avid gamer is usually an adolescent male in his teens, commonly ranging from...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.