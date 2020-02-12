BriefMobileMobile Apps

WhatsApp Users: From 200 Million To 2 Billion In Just 7 Years

By Neeraj M
20
0

Must Read

BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Paytm Aims To Onboard 10 Million New Merchants In 2020: Vijay Shekhar [Interview]

Two days back Paytm, India's largest mobile payment platform, launched first of its kind all-in-one POS device...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

The Latest Windows 10 Update: Stay Away From It, For Now!

On January 29, a new Microsoft Windows 10 update was released as an optional, non-security update version...
Read more
BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

Elon Musk To Launch High-Speed Internet And Revolutionise The Industry!

Elon Musk needs no introduction in the world of technology as he spearheads one of the most...
Read more
Neeraj Mhttp://dazeinfo.com
I am a full-time Industry Analyst, covering mobile industry, writing about the giants and their growth performances, chasing the statistics like my dreams, and digging deep into the industry till I get a gold mine. 'Earned' my Masters in BioTech quite recently and giving wings to my thoughts without drinking RedBull.

Facebook has announced that the number of WhatsApp users worldwide has reached 2 billion. At the same time the social media giant, which acquired WhatsApp for $21 billion, also emphasised on the fact that WhatsApp is the most secured mobile messaging platform for private conversations which are secured end-to-end by default.

WhatsApp which was first launched in May 2009, started attracting the eyeballs of the mobile users once the adoption of the smartphone exploded since the beginning of 2014.

While it took the WhatsApp team nearly 5 years to reach 200 million users in April 2013, in the following 8 months, the number of WhatsApp users doubled, reaching 400 million by the end of 2013.

Advertisements

The growth in the number of WhatsApp’s user base exploded after the acquisition by Facebook in 2014. By April 2014, WhatsApp crossed half a billion mark in terms of the number of users. The next 500 million users joined WhatsApp in less than 2 years.

In February 2016 WhatsApp celebrated the achievement of 1 billion users milestone.

It’s interesting to learn that WhatsApp took nearly 7 years to add first 1 billion users, the next 1 billion users came in less than 4 years. With 2 billion WhatsApp users worldwide, it is the most popular mobile messaging app worldwide. It’s closest competitor WeChat, the most popular mobile messaging app in China, has 1.15 billion users only.

WhatsApp Founding Team Parted Ways

Despite all the impressive growth figures, WhatsApp founding team left Facebook, leaving $1.3 billion on the table. In 2018, differences between Mark Zuckerberg and Brian Acton, Jan Koum over WhatsApp monetisation through ads and revenue resulted in an ugly spilt. The situation was reportedly so bad that both the founders of WhatsApp left Zuckerberg’s team without bothering about stocks, worth $1.3 billion, which was awarded as a part of the acquisition deal.

In early 2020, however, Facebook reportedly dropped its plan to show ads on WhatsApp. Hence, it would be interesting to see whats revenue model Facebook may introduce in the future!

Advertisements
Previous articlePaytm Launches A New Feature To Automate Monthly Subscription Based Payments and Other Bills!
Next articleBREAKING: GSMA Calls Off MWC 2020!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

BREAKING: GSMA Calls Off MWC 2020!

Update 1: February 12, 2020 GSMA, the organisation that operates Mobile World Congress, aka...
Read more
Brief

WhatsApp Users: From 200 Million To 2 Billion In Just 7 Years

Neeraj M - 0
Facebook has announced that the number of WhatsApp users worldwide has reached 2 billion. At the same time the social media giant,...
Read more
Brief

Paytm Launches A New Feature To Automate Monthly Subscription Based Payments and Other Bills!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India’s online payments and e-commerce giant Paytm has recently introduced a new feature that’s definitely going to make our lives easier. Under...
Read more
Brief

Few Popular Third-Party iOS and Mac Email Apps Selling Users’ Private Data!

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are someone who is heavily relied on Apple’s iOS and Mac third party emailing apps to communicate crucial pieces of...
Read more
Brief

Decoding The Profile Of An Average Gamer

Neeraj M - 0
We’ve always thought that the typical profile of an avid gamer is usually an adolescent male in his teens, commonly ranging from...
Read more
Brief

Freshers Rejoice As Cognizant To Hire 20,000 Digitally Skilled Graduates With Eye-Popping Salary Packages

Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
American multi-national Cognizant is gearing up to be on a hiring spree as they plan to hire up to 20,000 newly minted...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

BREAKING: GSMA Calls Off MWC 2020!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
Update 1: February 12, 2020 GSMA, the organisation that operates Mobile World Congress, aka MWC, has decided to call...
Read more

Paytm Launches A New Feature To Automate Monthly Subscription Based Payments and Other Bills!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
India’s online payments and e-commerce giant Paytm has recently introduced a new feature that’s definitely going to make our lives easier. Under...
Read more

Few Popular Third-Party iOS and Mac Email Apps Selling Users’ Private Data!

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
If you are someone who is heavily relied on Apple’s iOS and Mac third party emailing apps to communicate crucial pieces of...
Read more

Decoding The Profile Of An Average Gamer

Brief Neeraj M - 0
We’ve always thought that the typical profile of an avid gamer is usually an adolescent male in his teens, commonly ranging from...
Read more

Freshers Rejoice As Cognizant To Hire 20,000 Digitally Skilled Graduates With Eye-Popping Salary Packages

Brief Abhradeep Ghosh - 0
American multi-national Cognizant is gearing up to be on a hiring spree as they plan to hire up to 20,000 newly minted...
Read more

Freshers’ Salary On The Rise In IT Companies Amid Mid-Level Layoffs

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The Information Technology industry in India is recently going through some turmoil with massive mid-level layoffs taking place in some of the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.