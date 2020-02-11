More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the total number of PayPal employees worldwide, by year. As of December 31, 2019, PayPal has total 23,200 employees, globally. Out of those, approximately 11,200 are located in the United States.

Region Worldwide Source PayPal Annual Reports Graph ID 338 Note PayPal fiscal year starts from January 1st

The number of PayPal employees in 2014 was 15,800. Nearly 57.6% or 9,100 were located in the US.

In 2018, PayPal employed approximately 21,800 people around the world. That’s a significant 16.6% YoY increase from the number of employees the company had in 2017. The number of PayPal US employees also increased 8.5%, from 10,600 in 2017 to 11,500 in 2018.

About PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Founded in December 1998 as Confinity Inc., by Max Levchin, Peter Thiel, Luke Nosek, and Ken Howery, PayPal Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) was funded by John Malloy from BlurRun ventures.



However, it was March 2000, when Confinity merged with X.com, an online banking company founded by Elon Musk in November 1999. The visionary Musk was quick to visualise the future potential of the money transfer business Confinity was developing. In contrast to that, Bill Harris, the then-president and CEO of X.com, didn’t find much merit in Musk’s thoughts. Soon, Harris decided to part ways was Musk was determined to stay focused on Confinity money transfer service. He was so committed that he terminated the company’s all other Internet banking operations in order to remain focused on the money transfer business.



All these shifts created an impact on Elon Musk’s position in the company he was replaced by Peter Thiel as CEO of X.com. In the following year, the X.com was renamed as PayPal.



The astounding growth of PayPal convinced executives to launch the IPO of PayPal in 2002. After the celebrated acquisition by eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) in July 2020 which valued PayPal $1.5 billion – 7% above the IPO price – it was clear that PayPal is en route to become a global leader in money transfer business.



After thirteen years of being under the umbrella of eBay, PayPal once again became an independent publicly traded company.

