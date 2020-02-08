The New Feature Of Google Chrome Protects You From Insecure Downloads!

If you are a frequent user of the family of Google Web-Based Apps, then you are definitely no stranger to Google which is churning out constant updates to make them faster, more reliable and safer. The Chrome Browser, which remains undoubtedly one of the dominant competitors amid all other browsers, had recently caused a bit of a turmoil with its buggy update back in November.

However, this time in recent news Chrome has announced to launch an update that will most certainly enhance security to your browsing experience. This update promises to safeguard you from potential threats and malware that your system is left vulnerable to when you are online.

Earlier in October 2019, Google Chrome had announced that it’s version 80 will display a “Not Secure” message in red in the browser’s omnibox at the top whilst permitting mixed images to load. They had also said Chrome would force all audio and visual files to load via a secure “HTTPS” connection and block any and every download which fails to do so.

The newly announced update by Google Chrome seems to promise the delivery of its previous announcement by doing exactly the same. It is reported to be launched in April along with Chrome version 82. It will start off by warning users about executable (.exe) files on sites which are insecure while ensuring that future updates of the browsers will completely disallow and block all downloads from an insecure connection. The future releases of the Google Chrome browser are being said to be able to warn end-users about archive and document files, as well as image, audio and video files. However, the user could disable the blocking at sites that they manually approve of but is obviously unadvisable by Google and is contrary to what the update is trying to achieve.

Chrome has also confirmed that the same update will be rolled out for Android and iOS users shortly after it being released for the web version 82 of Chrome to ensure 360° complete user protection on all types of devices. They have listed down a detailed summary of their upcoming launches and the updates that they’d come equipped with

What exactly does Google aim to accomplish from this Chrome update?

It’s a complete no brainer that Google wants to be assured that they are a step ahead against all the new and ever-evolving kind of threats and malware that are being made available online. This Chrome update is most certainly inclined towards putting the concept of ‘prevention is better than cure’ in action, hoping users wouldn’t manually override the settings to download any files that could potentially cause damage to their devices or systems.

While it’s true that some of us who are less tech-savvy or older will find all the warning messages and prompts that the new Chrome update comes along with annoying, unnecessary and overwhelming. We have to realise that they were put there in the first place for our betterment and safety. On the other hand, it is also true that the new emerging threats that are ever-evolving will most certainly take note of this change and try to come up with new ways to bypass and infect the systems and devices of online users, therefore, making it an ongoing battle between both the sides.

With 65% market share Chrome dominates the global web browser market. As nearly 7 out of 10 internet users make use of Google Chrome to access websites, It makes a perfect sense for the company to keep enhancing and securing browsing experience of Chrome browser users by taking up new security measures.