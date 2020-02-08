BriefInternet

The New Feature Of Google Chrome Protects You From Insecure Downloads!

By Abhradeep Ghosh
45
0

Must Read

AppleKhushi Rebekah - 0

Apple TV Plus Indeed a Big Threat to Netflix, Indicate Trends!

In September last year, the tech giant Apple, announced the launch of an OTT streaming service, Apple...
Read more
BriefKhushi Rebekah - 0

Google, Microsoft Buying Your Sensitive Personal Data From Avast Antivirus!

Your antivirus software may or may not protect you as much as you’d expect, but they are...
Read more
BriefAarzu Khan - 0

Modern Technology and It’s Impacts on Education

Many people view technology as a very important gift from God after that of life. It is...
Read more
Abhradeep Ghoshhttp://dazeinfo.com/
Marketing professional in making with a passion for acquiring knowledge in the tech and internet domain to further advance my understanding of the booming start-up culture in India.

If you are a frequent user of the family of Google Web-Based Apps, then you are definitely no stranger to Google which is churning out constant updates to make them faster, more reliable and safer. The Chrome Browser, which remains undoubtedly one of the dominant competitors amid all other browsers, had recently caused a bit of a turmoil with its buggy update back in November.

However, this time in recent news Chrome has announced to launch an update that will most certainly enhance security to your browsing experience. This update promises to safeguard you from potential threats and malware that your system is left vulnerable to when you are online.

Earlier in October 2019, Google Chrome had announced that it’s version 80 will display a “Not Secure” message in red in the browser’s omnibox at the top whilst permitting mixed images to load. They had also said Chrome would force all audio and visual files to load via a secure “HTTPS” connection and block any and every download which fails to do so.

Advertisements
Source

The newly announced update by Google Chrome seems to promise the delivery of its previous announcement by doing exactly the same. It is reported to be launched in April along with Chrome version 82. It will start off by warning users about executable (.exe) files on sites which are insecure while ensuring that future updates of the browsers will completely disallow and block all downloads from an insecure connection. The future releases of the Google Chrome browser are being said to be able to warn end-users about archive and document files, as well as image, audio and video files. However, the user could disable the blocking at sites that they manually approve of but is obviously unadvisable by Google and is contrary to what the update is trying to achieve.

Source: Chromium Blog

Chrome has also confirmed that the same update will be rolled out for Android and iOS users shortly after it being released for the web version 82 of Chrome to ensure 360° complete user protection on all types of devices. They have listed down a detailed summary of their upcoming launches and the updates that they’d come equipped with

Source: Chromium Blog

What exactly does Google aim to accomplish from this Chrome update?

It’s a complete no brainer that Google wants to be assured that they are a step ahead against all the new and ever-evolving kind of threats and malware that are being made available online. This Chrome update is most certainly inclined towards putting the concept of ‘prevention is better than cure’ in action, hoping users wouldn’t manually override the settings to download any files that could potentially cause damage to their devices or systems.

While it’s true that some of us who are less tech-savvy or older will find all the warning messages and prompts that the new Chrome update comes along with annoying, unnecessary and overwhelming. We have to realise that they were put there in the first place for our betterment and safety. On the other hand, it is also true that the new emerging threats that are ever-evolving will most certainly take note of this change and try to come up with new ways to bypass and infect the systems and devices of online users, therefore, making it an ongoing battle between both the sides.

Advertisements

With 65% market share Chrome dominates the global web browser market. As nearly 7 out of 10 internet users make use of Google Chrome to access websites, It makes a perfect sense for the company to keep enhancing and securing browsing experience of Chrome browser users by taking up new security measures.

Previous articleOver 50% Of Indians Share Their Phone Number Publicly, Become Victim Of Cyber Fraud [STUDY]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

BriefAbhradeep Ghosh - 0

The New Feature Of Google Chrome Protects You From Insecure Downloads!

If you are a frequent user of the family of Google Web-Based Apps, then you are definitely...
Read more
Brief

Over 50% Of Indians Share Their Phone Number Publicly, Become Victim Of Cyber Fraud [STUDY]

Khushi Rebekah - 0
Indians have got the least respect for their privacy and personal information. And, that's why once again highlighted with the way they...
Read more
Brief

Paytm Aims To Onboard 10 Million New Merchants In 2020: Vijay Shekhar [Interview]

Aarzu Khan - 0
Two days back Paytm, India's largest mobile payment platform, launched first of its kind all-in-one POS device for merchants. The device helps...
Read more
Brief

Google Sent Private Videos Of Its Users To Strangers, But Claims Accidentally!

Aarzu Khan - 0
The internet behemoth Google is once again facing displeasure from internet users who backup their Photos and videos saved on their mobile...
Read more
Brief

The Latest Windows 10 Update: Stay Away From It, For Now!

Khushi Rebekah - 0
On January 29, a new Microsoft Windows 10 update was released as an optional, non-security update version 1903 and 1909. Meant to...
Read more
Brief

Cybersecurity Incidents In India Increased by 90% In 2019!

Aarzu Khan - 0
The exploded adoption of internet and mobile internet has also attracted new challenges for authorities. The total number of cybersecurity incidents in...
Read more

In-Depth: Dprime

Social Media

YouTube Should Have Bid Adieu To Dislike Button Much Earlier?

Ambika Choudhary - 0
Online video sharing platform YouTube can be a ruthless place for content creators targeted by 'dislike mobs'. And the site owners totally understand that...
Read more

Facebook Has Pulled Off A Masterstroke By Integrating Its ‘Family Of Apps’?

Social Media Ambika Choudhary - 0
It’s indeed hard to believe that ONE man sitting at Menlo Park, oversees how nearly a third of the world’s population interacts with each...

Facebook’s Crunch Conquest: By Relying Largely On The US Market, Is Facebook Running a Risk?

DI Prime Divya Nayak - 0
Two billion! That's Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) for you - Right when you thought that this social-media giant has already connected the entire world, it's...

More Articles Like This

Over 50% Of Indians Share Their Phone Number Publicly, Become Victim Of Cyber Fraud [STUDY]

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
Indians have got the least respect for their privacy and personal information. And, that's why once again highlighted with the way they...
Read more

Paytm Aims To Onboard 10 Million New Merchants In 2020: Vijay Shekhar [Interview]

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
Two days back Paytm, India's largest mobile payment platform, launched first of its kind all-in-one POS device for merchants. The device helps...
Read more

Google Sent Private Videos Of Its Users To Strangers, But Claims Accidentally!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The internet behemoth Google is once again facing displeasure from internet users who backup their Photos and videos saved on their mobile...
Read more

The Latest Windows 10 Update: Stay Away From It, For Now!

Brief Khushi Rebekah - 0
On January 29, a new Microsoft Windows 10 update was released as an optional, non-security update version 1903 and 1909. Meant to...
Read more

Cybersecurity Incidents In India by Year

GraphFarm Itu Rathore - 0
According to the latest data released by the...
Read more

Cybersecurity Incidents In India Increased by 90% In 2019!

Brief Aarzu Khan - 0
The exploded adoption of internet and mobile internet has also attracted new challenges for authorities. The total number of cybersecurity incidents in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.