The above graph representing Amazon total operating expenses by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 1997 to the recently completed quarter. Amazon’s total operating expenses increased an impressive 21.8% YoY in Q4 2019, to a record-high $83,558 million ($83.6 billion). That represented 95.6% of the company’s total revenue generated during the fourth quarter of 2019. The total expenses include Cost of sales, Fulfillment, Technology and content, Marketing, General and administrative, etc.

Region Worldwide Source Amazon Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 644 Note Amazon Fiscal Year – from January to December

In fiscal Q3 2018, Amazon operating expenditure surged to $52,852 million for the first time, representing nearly 93.4% of the company’s total quarterly revenue.

Important Note: Amazon total operating expenses given before Q1 2009 excluding the “Cost of Sales”. From 2009, the company has started considering the “Cost of Sales” as a part of total expenses, therefore there is a huge 512.8% YoY and 332.1% QoQ growth in total operating expenses in Q1 2009, totalling $4,645 million.

About Amazon Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is an American multinational internet and e-commerce company, founded by Jeff Bezos and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The company was initially incorporated on July 5, 1994, as Cadabra, Inc, and reincorporated on May 28, 1996, in the state of Delaware.

In July 1995, Amazon began its service as an online bookstore. However, later it started offering an array of products and services to the people around the world. Today, the online retail behemoth has got hands almost in every business related to tech, from retail e-commerce to cloud computing and IoT.

On May 15, 1997, Amazon completed its initial public offering (IPO) of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock, at a price of $18.00 per share.

Amazon’s major products and services include Amazon Web Services, Amazon Prime (February 2, 2005) Amazon Music ( September 25, 2007), Amazon Kindle ( November 19, 2007), Amazon Echo (November 6, 2014), Fire Phone (announced on June 18, 2014), etc.

In June 2013, Amazon finally launched its market place in India.

With $97 billion value, Amazon ranks 4th among the world’s most valuable brands 2019 by Forbes.

