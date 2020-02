More actionable insights

According to the latest data released by the Indian Computer Emergency response Team (CERT-In) a total of 3.94 lakh cybersecurity incidents were recorded in 2019, up by 90% as compared to the previous year.

In the last two years, the number of Cybersecurity incidents in India has increased significantly. In 2015 only 49,455 incidents of Cybersecurity were reported, the figure has increased by nearly 700% in just 4 years.