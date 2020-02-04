More Actionable Insights

Close

The above graph represents the Paytm Mall revenue and net income by year. Paytm Mall is officially registered as Paytm E-Commerce Private Limited in India. The company reported an impressive 25% YoY growth in its FY 2019 revenue, amounting to Rs 968 crore. Paytm’s e-commerce marketplace also witnessed a notable 35% reduction in losses, from Rs 1,806 crore in FY 2018 to Rs 1,171 crore in FY 2019.

Region India Source Tofler, One97 Communications Graph ID 638 Note India fiscal year starts from April 1st

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.