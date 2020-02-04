One97 Communications Annual Revenue and Net Income (Standalone)

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the yearly distribution of the standalone revenue and net income of One97 Communications Limited. In fiscal 2019, the company’s standalone revenue increased 5% YoY, to Rs 3,391.61 crore. While the total net loss increased from Rs 1,490.47 crore in FY 2018 to Rs 3,959.64 crore in FY 2019.

Region India Source Tofler, One97 Communications Graph ID 637 Note India fiscal year starts from April 1st

