One97 Communications Annual Revenue and Net Income (Standalone)

The below graph represents the yearly distribution of the standalone revenue and net income of One97 Communications Limited.

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the yearly distribution of the standalone revenue and net income of One97 Communications Limited. In fiscal 2019, the company’s standalone revenue increased 5% YoY, to Rs 3,391.61 crore. While the total net loss increased from Rs 1,490.47 crore in FY 2018 to Rs 3,959.64 crore in FY 2019.

RegionIndia
SourceTofler, One97 Communications
Graph ID637
NoteIndia fiscal year starts from April 1st

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

Explore More Graphs

GraphFarm

Paytm Payments Bank Revenue and Net Income, by Year

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the annual revenue and net...
Read more
GraphFarm

Paytm Mall Revenue and Net Income, by Year

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Paytm Mall revenue and...
Read more
GraphFarm

One97 Communications Consolidated Revenue and Net Income, by Year

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the yearly consolidated revenue and...
Read more
GraphFarm

Growth in Facebook Cash Reserve by Quarter

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the YoY growth in Facebook cash reserve by quarter,...
Read more
GraphFarm

Facebook Total Operating Expenses by Quarter

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph representing Facebook total operating expenses by...
Read more
GraphFarm

Facebook Costs and Expenses by Quarter: Q1 2010 – Q4 2019

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents Facebook costs and expenses by...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.