The above graph represents the YoY growth in Facebook cash reserve by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2013 to the most recently completed quarter. The company’s total cash reserves consist of actual cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term marketable securities. Facebook has $54.86 billion cash on hand as of December 2019, representing an impressive 33.4% YoY growth.

Region Worldwide Source Facebook Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 635 Note Facebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

Facebook cash pile increased 142% YoY, from $3.91 billion in Q1 2012 to $9.47 billion Q1 2013.

In just three years, Facebook’s cash hoard swelled 66% YoY in Q1 2016 to $20.62 billion.

One must note that in Q3 2019, Facebook cash on hand crossed $50 billion mark for the first time in history. The company had $52.27 billion total cash reserve which increased 26.9% YoY.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

[/expand]