Growth in Facebook Cash Reserve by Quarter

The below graph represents the YoY growth in Facebook cash reserve by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2013 to the most recently completed quarter. The company has $54.86 billion cash on hand as of December 2019, representing an impressive 33.4% YoY growth.

The above graph represents the YoY growth in Facebook cash reserve by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2013 to the most recently completed quarter. The company’s total cash reserves consist of actual cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term marketable securities. Facebook has $54.86 billion cash on hand as of December 2019, representing an impressive 33.4% YoY growth.

RegionWorldwide
SourceFacebook Quarterly ReportsSEC Filings
Graph ID635
NoteFacebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

Facebook cash pile increased 142% YoY, from $3.91 billion in Q1 2012 to $9.47 billion Q1 2013.

In just three years, Facebook’s cash hoard swelled 66% YoY in Q1 2016 to $20.62 billion.

One must note that in Q3 2019, Facebook cash on hand crossed $50 billion mark for the first time in history. The company had $52.27 billion total cash reserve which increased 26.9% YoY.

The above graph is a part of Dazeinfo GraphFarm – the most trusted source of hundreds of thousands of market graphs. Our team of researchers mines millions of data points every month to bring the most updated and validated set of data points representing the comprehensive view in a graphical format. From mobile to e-commerce, from Retail to healthcare, from startups to SMEs we have carefully designed thousands of graphs for those who value and understand the importance of data visualisation.

[/expand]

Explore More Graphs

GraphFarm

Facebook Total Operating Expenses by Quarter

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph representing Facebook total operating expenses by...
Read more
GraphFarm

Facebook Costs and Expenses by Quarter: Q1 2010 – Q4 2019

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents Facebook costs and expenses by...
Read more
GraphFarm

Facebook Advertising Revenue by Quarter: Q1 2010 – Q4 2019

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Facebook advertising revenue by...
Read more
GraphFarm

Facebook Global Revenue vs Net Income, by Quarter

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the Facebook global revenue and...
Read more
GraphFarm

Netflix Global Net Income by Quarter: Q1 2002 – Q4 2019

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the global net income of...
Read more
GraphFarm

Number of Internet Subscribers in India Urban vs Rural

Itu Rathore - 0
The above graph represents the quarterly distribution of the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Dazeinfo Media & Research Pvt Ltd | All rights reserved.