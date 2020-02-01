Facebook Global Revenue vs Net Income, by Quarter

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Facebook global revenue and net income by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2010 to the most recently completed quarter. In Q4 2019, Facebook quarterly revenue and net income, both reached an all-time high of $21,082 million and $7,349 million, respectively. The company recorded an impressive 24.6% YoY and 6.8% YoY growth in its revenue and net profit.

Region Worldwide Source Facebook Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 630 Note Facebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

In Q3 2017, Facebook global revenue crossed $10 billion mark for the fist time, with a strong 47% YoY growth. While the company’s net profit soared a remarkable 79.2% YoY to $4,707 million.

In Q4 2018, the quarterly revenue of Facebook surpassed $16,914 million, with 30.4% YoY growth. A majority of that came from its advertising business. The social media giant also hit a new record in terms of net profit. The quarterly net income of Facebook increased a strong 61.3% YoY to $6,882 million during the fourth quarter of 2018.

