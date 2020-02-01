Facebook Advertising Revenue by Quarter: Q1 2010 – Q4 2019

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the Facebook advertising revenue by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2010 to the most recently completed quarter. Over 98% of the Facebook global revenue in Q4 2019 came from its advertising business. The social media giant recorded a strong 24.6% YoY growth in its ad revenue, amounting to $20,736 million ($20.7 billion) during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Region Worldwide Source Facebook Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 631 Note Facebook fiscal year starts from January 1st

On a regional basis, Facebook ad revenue growth rates were strongest in APAC and Rest of World which grew 33% and 28%, respectively. While Europe and US & Canada grew more slowly at 24% and 22%, respectively.

In Q3 2017, Facebook revenue from advertising business surpassed $10,142 million, with an appreciable 48.8% YoY growth.

Facebook achieved another big milestone in Q4 2018 as the quarterly advertising revenue clocked $16,640 million, representing 98.4% of the company’s total revenue.

