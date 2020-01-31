Netflix Global Net Income by Quarter: Q1 2002 – Q4 2019

More Actionable Insights

The above graph represents the global net income of Netflix by quarter, starting from fiscal Q1 2002 to the last completed quarter. Netflix net income in Q4 2019 increased a whopping 338.3% YoY to $586.97 million, globally. However, it is a notable 11.8% QoQ decline when compared to the previous quarter’s net income.

Netflix Quarterly Net Income: History

Region Worldwide Source Netflix Quarterly Reports, SEC Filings Graph ID 622 Note Netflix financial year starts from January 1st to December 31st

In the third quarter of 2019, the company generated its highest-ever net profit of $665.24 million, with 65% YoY growth.

One must note that Netflix achieved its first $100 million net profit milestone in Q1 2017. The total quarterly net profit increased an astonishing 544% YoY during the first quarter, to $178.22 million. However, it declined to $65.6 million in the following quarter.

About Netflix Inc.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) was founded on August 29, 1997, by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph as a DVD-rental-by-mail firm. However, the company began its operations on April 14, 1998, by opening the world’s first online DVD rental store. For $19.95 a month, subscribers can rent as many DVDs as they want. The company slowly expanded its business by offering the streaming service in the US while retaining the DVD and Blu-ray rental service. In September 2010, the company began offering its streaming service to Canada, which later expanded to other international markets such as Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, etc. Netflix is now available almost every corner of the world, except in mainland China (due to local restrictions), Syria, North Korea, and Crimea (due to US sanctions).

Netflix’s IPO (initial public offering) completed on May 29, 2002, selling 5.5 million shares of common stock at the price of $15.00 per share.

In Q2 2017, it was the first time when the total Netflix streaming subscribers, globally, crossed 100 million mark.

On January 22, 2018, Netflix’s market capitalization ballooned to $100 billion, becoming the largest digital media and entertainment company in the world.

